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Advisories

6 min read

Here we publish the descriptions of vulnerabilities that Deutsche Telekom’s pentesters have found in the context of tests of solutions Deutsche Telekom uses. All weaknesses are only published with the consent of the affected parties after the vulnerability has been corrected (Responsible Disclosure). We also publish technical comments and important CERT Advisories.

Overview

About Telekom Security:
Telekom Security is the security provider for Deutsche Telekom and Deutsche Telekom customers.
https://security.telekom.com
https://telekomsecurity.github.io
http://www.sicherheitstacho.eu