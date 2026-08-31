We are Security
Deutsche Telekom Security is one of the leading providers of IT security solutions in the world. As the market leader in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, we protect the networks of Deutsche Telekom and our customers.
We develop security strategies, find vulnerabilities, and – in emergencies – take action. The knowledge and know-how of our employees are our true strength – together with our technology. #takepart and join our team!
Everything in real time
Identifying a threat and responding appropriately. It sounds simple, but it can be very complex.
Connecting
Your world