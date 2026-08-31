T-Mobile gives you easy, attractive access to modern communications services, including mobile networks, fixed-line and fiber internet, plus TV via IPTV. By focusing on creating the best possible customer experience, the company’s customer base keeps growing. At the same time, T-Mobile is consistently investing in expanding its fiber infrastructure.

One of the company’s strategic priorities is responsible and sustainable business. As part of its ESG agenda, T-Mobile has long focused on taking action to combat climate change and boost the digital skills of people in the Czech Republic. The company actively supports non-profit organizations and disadvantaged groups, and provides help in emergencies.

Trusted partner for business digitalization

T-Mobile is a reliable partner for organizations of all sizes, and has significantly expanded its role in the digital transformation of the economy, industry, and public administration. T Business, the business customer division of T-Mobile Czech Republic, meets the growing demand for secure and dependable mobile and fixed-line connectivity, advanced cloud solutions, and comprehensive cybersecurity services, backed by ISO-certified processes and SOC 2 Type II standards.

The company has also modernized its fixed-line service model, significantly reduced delivery times, and made it easier for small and medium-sized businesses to access professional internet and managed IT services.

A key area of innovation is private 5G campus networks. Here, T Business partners with leading technical universities, industry leaders, public institutions, and technology companies. Through these initiatives, T Business is driving digitalization across production, logistics, healthcare, research, start-ups, and environmental projects throughout the Czech Republic, empowering organizations to work more efficiently, securely, and sustainably.