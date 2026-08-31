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National Company Czech Republic

2 min read

T-Mobile is the largest mobile network provider in the Czech Republic, serving around 6.6 million customers with mobile services. According to the Czech Telecommunications Office, the 5G network currently covers 98 percent of the population.

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T-Mobile gives you easy, attractive access to modern communications services, including mobile networks, fixed-line and fiber internet, plus TV via IPTV. By focusing on creating the best possible customer experience, the company’s customer base keeps growing. At the same time, T-Mobile is consistently investing in expanding its fiber infrastructure.

One of the company’s strategic priorities is responsible and sustainable business. As part of its ESG agenda, T-Mobile has long focused on taking action to combat climate change and boost the digital skills of people in the Czech Republic. The company actively supports non-profit organizations and disadvantaged groups, and provides help in emergencies.

Trusted partner for business digitalization

T-Mobile is a reliable partner for organizations of all sizes, and has significantly expanded its role in the digital transformation of the economy, industry, and public administration. T Business, the business customer division of T-Mobile Czech Republic, meets the growing demand for secure and dependable mobile and fixed-line connectivity, advanced cloud solutions, and comprehensive cybersecurity services, backed by ISO-certified processes and SOC 2 Type II standards.

The company has also modernized its fixed-line service model, significantly reduced delivery times, and made it easier for small and medium-sized businesses to access professional internet and managed IT services.

A key area of innovation is private 5G campus networks. Here, T Business partners with leading technical universities, industry leaders, public institutions, and technology companies. Through these initiatives, T Business is driving digitalization across production, logistics, healthcare, research, start-ups, and environmental projects throughout the Czech Republic, empowering organizations to work more efficiently, securely, and sustainably.