Magyar Telekom Group’s activities include fixed-line and mobile services for private customers, solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, as well as information and communication services for corporate clients.

The company is part of its customers’ daily lives through millions of connections – whether by phone, internet, TV, or IT. In every area, it offers a high-quality, reliable, and exceptionally broad range of services. Its goal is to harness digitalization as an opportunity for progress for everyone.

The company has continued its multi-year network modernization program. This initiative aims to improve service quality and increase capacity to meet the growing demand for voice and data traffic.

As 5G access expands, so does the demand for fast and secure private mobile networks in the business environment. Magyar Telekom offers private campus networks as a commercial solution, providing flexible and high-performance connectivity that is separated from the public network.

Digital transformation

As a responsible company, Magyar Telekom is committed not only to providing ICT services, but also to educating people about safe and responsible internet use. Through these initiatives, the company places special emphasis on both the online and physical safety of children.

Magyar Telekom Group's sustainability efforts have been recognized by several international organizations for responsible investment.