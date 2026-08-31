Digital infrastructure and innovation as drivers of growth

Building on its strong telecommunications foundation, the company has become a leading provider of innovative digital services and solutions. As part of Deutsche Telekom, it delivers reliable connectivity and advanced digital solutions, supporting digital transformation and helping to close the digital divide.

The company’s strength lies in its network, with ongoing investments in capacity, coverage, and performance. By continually investing in infrastructure and digital innovation, Crnogorski Telekom maintains its position as the provider with the largest 5G network and the fastest fiber internet in Montenegro.

The company continues to achieve steady business growth, driven by sustained investments and a strong multi-year track record. Crnogorski Telekom leads in customer satisfaction, reflecting the trust of its customers and a high-quality customer experience. At the same time, it fosters a performance-driven culture and strong employee engagement, key drivers for long-term development.

As part of Deutsche Telekom, Crnogorski Telekom integrates sustainability principles into its strategy and operations, embedding ESG standards throughout the company and its decision-making processes, with a clear focus on digital inclusion, environmental responsibility, and positive social impact.