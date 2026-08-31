As part of Deutsche Telekom since 2001, Makedonski Telekom has been driving digitalization and creating lasting value by connecting people and businesses with cutting-edge technologies and reliable services.

The company offers a comprehensive portfolio for both private and business customers: mobile and fixed-line telephony, data and internet services, bundled solutions, digital TV, as well as advanced cloud and ICT solutions. By focusing on delivering a high-quality customer experience, Makedonski Telekom ensures strong satisfaction in both segments.

Network: Next-generation technologies

Makedonski Telekom offers the best and fastest network in the country, as confirmed by ongoing recognition from independent industry benchmarks. This leadership is built on long-term investments in expansion, modernization, and new technologies.

Our 5G network reaches ninety-seven percent of the population and delivers gigabit speeds in nearly every city. We are also the clear leader in expanding fiber infrastructure, now reaching sixty percent of households, almost twice as many as all other providers combined.

Beyond our technological leadership, we take responsibility for driving North Macedonia's digital transformation and are committed to building an inclusive and equitable digital society.