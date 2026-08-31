Three decades of innovation have enabled us to create solutions that make everyday life and business processes simpler, smarter, and more connected. Today, T-Mobile Polska stands for advanced technologies that support every area of life and business, connecting over 13.5 million mobile and 500,000 landline customers.

With a portfolio that includes fiber infrastructure, integrated services, a nationwide 5G network, entertainment offerings, cloud solutions, data centers, and cybersecurity services for private and business customers, T-Mobile Polska is continuously expanding its strong network of innovative technologies and services. Our products are tailored to customer needs and provide access to tools that empower you to live, work, and grow without limits. For private users, T-Mobile Polska offers comprehensive home solutions, making all services seamlessly, conveniently, and reliably available from a single source.

Business solutions that drive growth

T-Mobile Polska creates a digital environment where Polish companies can scale and innovate. We support organizations at every stage of their digital transformation, offering a complete portfolio of information and communications technology networks, fixed and mobile connectivity, cybersecurity, cloud and data center technologies, big data analytics, smart city solutions, and the Internet of Things.

With six state-of-the-art data centers, 37,000 kilometers of fiber infrastructure, and a powerful security and monitoring center, T-Mobile Polska delivers reliable, secure, and future-ready services tailored to your specific needs.