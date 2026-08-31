The Slovak Telekom Group consists of the parent company Slovak Telekom and its subsidiaries, which provide comprehensive telecommunications services, content and IT services to individuals, households and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom IT Solutions Slovakia also offers ICT solutions for the global corporate customers of the Deutsche Telekom Group.

Offers for consumers

Slovak Telekom is the leading player in the telecommunications market, offering comprehensive fixed-line and mobile services to end customers under the Telekom brand. Slovak Telekom's fixed-network offering includes Internet access, TV and voice services provided to households throughout Slovakia via fiber optic and metal networks.

Offers for business customers

The company provides comprehensive services to its business customers, including mobile voice and data plans, internet access and TV services for entrepreneurs, SMEs and corporations. It also stands for best-in-class IoT and cloud services, data storage, computer networking, cybersecurity services, and smart city solutions for businesses and the public sector.

Deutsche Telekom IT Solutions Slovakia is a dynamic player in the field of information and communication technologies (ICT). The company emerged from T-Systems Slovakia and consists of two legal entities operating under the same brand. The first, Deutsche Telekom Systems Solutions Slovakia, is responsible for the service portfolio of the former T-Systems Slovakia. The other legal entity, Telekom IT & Telecommunications Slovakia, focuses on the provision of telecommunications and IT services to Deutsche Telekom AG and its customers.