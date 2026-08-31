Brands and Growth

T-Mobile US operates two main brands: T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. Through these, the company provides nationwide mobile services, as well as fiber-based internet, devices, and accessories at selected locations. In 2020, T-Mobile expanded by acquiring Sprint. Growth continued in 2024 with the acquisitions of Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile, which remain independent brands. In 2025, T-Mobile further expanded by acquiring the wireless operations of the US provider UScellular, a deal completed on August 1. T-Mobile also established two fiber joint ventures: Lumos (completed on April 1) and Metronet (completed on July 24). In addition, T-Mobile serves as a network operator for various mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).

Network infrastructure and products

T-Mobile US operates the largest, fastest, and most frequently awarded fifth-generation (5G) mobile network in the United States, featuring nationwide standalone 5G, nationwide 5G Advanced, leading spectrum assets, and a cloud-based, AI-powered architecture. In addition to mobile services for both consumers and business customers, T-Mobile US also offers a high-speed internet solution based on its nationwide 5G network (fixed wireless access, FWA). T-Mobile Home Internet reaches 70 million households across the US. T-Mobile Fiber delivers fiber-optic internet and is currently available in select locations.

T-Systems

T-Systems, Deutsche Telekom’s business customer segment, provides tailored digital solutions for clients in the US and Canada through offices in many US cities. Its portfolio includes cloud services as well as offerings in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.