Questions and answers about networks
Everything you need to know about Telekom's networks at a glance: Learn more about network expansion, 5G, LTE, and Optical fiber, as well as the technologies behind a high-performing digital infrastructure.
Everything you need to know about Telekom's networks at a glance: Learn more about network expansion, 5G, LTE, and Optical fiber, as well as the technologies behind a high-performing digital infrastructure.
5G is the new generation of mobile communications. Learn the basics of 5G and find plenty more information in our online special.
We explain how Optical fiber technology works and the speeds it enables you to achieve when browsing the internet. Background information on Optical fiber technology.
LTE stands for Long Term Evolution. We answer the key questions about 4G and explain how the fourth generation of mobile networks works. The key facts about LTE.