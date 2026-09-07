Deutsche Telekom AG and T-Systems International

Suppliers of Deutsche Telekom AG or T-Systems International can reach us by phone Monday through Wednesday from 9 AM to 4 PM, and Thursday and Friday from 10 AM to 3 PM, at +49 (0) 228 18 4003.

Alternatively, you can use our PTP SelfService externally. There, you can contact us through the "New Support Request" tab.

Magyar Telekom

Suppliers of Magyar Telekom can reach us Monday through Friday from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM or by email at SSC.SMP.Support.Magyar.Telekom@t-systems.com .

T-Mobile Polska

Suppliers of T-Mobile Polska S.A. can reach us Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM or by email at SSC.Procurement.PL@t-systems.com.

Supplier support as well as all operational procurement activities and related invoicing systems are the responsibility of Deutsche Telekom Services Europe AG.