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New T-Mobile

1 min read

New T-Mobile US with combined resources launched on April 1, 2020

  • Merger of T-Mobile US and Sprint by way of a stock swap deal with no cash components
  • Market capitalization of approximately 110 billion U.S. dollars
  • New company with 140 million mobile customers 
  • Deutsche Telekom strong on both sides of the Atlantic
  • Continuation of the Un-carrier strategy and intensified 5G network build-out
Logos of T-Mobile US and Sprint.

04/01/2020, Joining forces, the new T-Mobile US launches on April 1, 2020

Media release

New T-Mobile full-year 2019 pro forma US GAAP revenue and customers (in English; source: page 4 of the FY19 presentation) (PDF, 120 KB)

newtmobile.com

Allfor5G.com

02/21/2020, T-Mobile US, Inc. and Sprint Corp. amend their agreement on the combination of the two companies

Ad hoc announcement

02/11/2020, New York court rules in favor of the merger between T-Mobile US and Sprint

Ad hoc announcement

04/29/2018: T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corp. intend to merge through a stock-for-stock transaction

Ad hoc announcement

Presentation (PDF, 593 KB)

Transcript (English) (PDF, 350 KB)

Media information (PDF, 72 KB)

Bond Investor Information (PDF, 545 KB)

Allfor5G.com

newtmobile.com

YouTube: Bond Investor Update on TMUS & Sprint merger

YouTube: Deutsche Telekom Conference Call: Supercharging U.S. growth & Value Creation

YouTube: Tim Höttges on Merger of T-Mobile US and Sprint