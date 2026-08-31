04/01/2020, Joining forces, the new T-Mobile US launches on April 1, 2020
Media release
New T-Mobile full-year 2019 pro forma US GAAP revenue and customers (in English; source: page 4 of the FY19 presentation) (PDF, 120 KB)
newtmobile.com
Allfor5G.com
02/21/2020, T-Mobile US, Inc. and Sprint Corp. amend their agreement on the combination of the two companies
Ad hoc announcement
02/11/2020, New York court rules in favor of the merger between T-Mobile US and Sprint
Ad hoc announcement
04/29/2018: T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corp. intend to merge through a stock-for-stock transaction
Ad hoc announcement
Presentation (PDF, 593 KB)
Transcript (English) (PDF, 350 KB)
Media information (PDF, 72 KB)
Bond Investor Information (PDF, 545 KB)
Allfor5G.com
newtmobile.com
YouTube: Bond Investor Update on TMUS & Sprint merger
YouTube: Deutsche Telekom Conference Call: Supercharging U.S. growth & Value Creation
YouTube: Tim Höttges on Merger of T-Mobile US and Sprint