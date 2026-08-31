Basic information & structure

The Europe operating segment comprises all fixed-network and mobile operations of the national companies in Greece, Romania, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Slovakia, Austria, North Macedonia, and Montenegro. In addition, various national companies also offer ICT solutions to business customers. The Europe operating segment also includes the International Carrier Sales & Solutions unit, which mainly provides wholesale telecommunications services for the Group's other operating segments.
Organization: Four operating segments. Our financial reporting conforms with our Group strategy and is based on the following organizational structure. The Group is broken down into four operating segments whose business activities are assigned in three segments by region and in one segment by customer and product.
The Germany operating segment comprises all fixed-network and mobile activities in Germany. In addition, the operating segment provides wholesale telecommunications services for the Group's other operating segments.
The United States operating segment combines all mobile activities in the U.S. market.
The Systems Solutions operating segment bundles business with ICT products and solutions for large multinational corporations under the T-Systems brand. It offers its customers information and communication technology from a single source and develops and operates infrastructure and industry solutions for multinational corporations and public institutions. Its products and services offered range from standard products and IP-based high-performance networks through to complete ICT solutions.
Group Headquarters & Shared Services comprises all Group units that cannot be allocated directly to one of the operating segments. Group Headquarters is responsible for strategic and cross-segment management functions. The Shared Services unit, which provides services primarily in Germany, is responsible for all other operating functions not directly related to the operating segments’ core business activities. In addition to typical services such as financial accounting, human resources services, and operational procurement, Shared Services also includes Vivento, which is responsible for providing employees with new employment opportunities as part of the workforce restructuring program, Real Estate Services, and the Mobility Solutions unit, a full-service provider of fleet management and mobility services.
Group Development actively manages and increases the value of selected subsidiaries and equity investments of the Group.
After the sale of T-Mobile Netherlands and GD Towers, Group Development contains the unit Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners (DTCP).
The Group functions of Mergers & Acquisitions and Strategic Portfolio Management have also been assigned to Group Development.