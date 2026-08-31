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Basic information & structure

Deutsche Telekom Konzernzentrale

Organization: Four operating segments. Our financial reporting conforms with our Group strategy and is based on the following organizational structure. The Group is broken down into four operating segments whose business activities are assigned in three segments by region and in one segment by customer and product.​​​​​​​

Segments

Latest Investor Relations publications

Upcoming Investor Relations dates at a glance

10-05-2026

Deutsche Telekom AI Investor Day

Deutsche Telekom will host an Investor Day on Monday, 10/05/2026, to explore how it is unlocking the opportunities of artificial intelligence.

More information

11-05-2026

Financial Results Release Q3 2026

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026.

02-25-2027

Q4 2026 Financial Results

On Thursday, 02/25/2027,  Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its  Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results.

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