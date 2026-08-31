Longterm development of important KPIs since 2014

|
in € billion
|Change from previous year in %
|
2025
|
2024
|
2023
|
2022
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|2017
|2016
|
2015
|
2014
|
ROCE
|
%
|
7.5
|
8.5
|
9.0
|
4.5
|
4.1
|
4.6
|
5.1
|
4.7
|
5.8
|
5.7
|
4.8
|
5.5
|
in millions
|Change from previous year
in %
|
2025
|
2024
|
2023
|
2022
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|2017
|2016
|2015
|2014
|
Customers in fixed and mobile networks
|
Mobile customers
|
4.5
|
273.2
|
261.4
|
252.2
|
245.4
|
248.2
|
241.5
|
184.0
|
168.4
|
165.0
|
156.4
|
150.5
|
142.5
|
Fixed network lines
|
(1.6)
|
24.8
|
25.2
|
25.4
|
25.3
|
26.1
|
27.4
|
27.5
|
27.9
|
28.5
|
29.0
|
29.8
|
30.8
|
Broadband customers
|
0.8
|
22.5
|
22.4
|
22.0
|
21.4
|
21.6
|
21.7
|
21.0
|
18.9
|
18.4
|
17.8
|
17.4
|
17.1
|
in € billion
|Change from previous year in %
|
2025
|
2024
|
2023
|
2022
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|2017
|2016
|
2015
|
2014
|
Net revenue
|
2.9
|
119.1
|
115.8
|
112.0
|
114.4
|
108.8
|
101.0
|
80.5
|
75.7
|
74.9
|
73.1
|
69.2
|
62.7
|
of which: domestic
|
%
|
22.0
|
23.7
|
23.0
|
22.1
|
23.0
|
24.5
|
30.5
|
32.2
|
32.8
|
33.7
|
36.2
|
39.9
|
of which: international
|
%
|
78.0
|
76.3
|
77.0
|
77.9
|
77.0
|
75.5
|
69.5
|
67.8
|
67.2
|
66.3
|
63.8
|
60.1
|
Profit (loss) from operations (EBIT)
|
5.5
|
24.8
|
26.3
|
33.8
|
16.2
|
13.1
|
12.8
|
9.5
|
8.0
|
9.4
|
9.2
|
7.0
|
7.2
|
Net profit (loss)
|
(14.3)
|
9.6
|
11.2
|
17.8
|
8.0
|
4.2
|
4.2
|
3.9
|
2.2
|
3.5
|
2.7
|
3.3
|
2.9
|
Net profit (loss) (adjusted for special factors)
|
3.7
|
9.7
|
9.4
|
7.9
|
9.1
|
5.9
|
5.7
|
4.9
|
4.5
|
6.0
|
4.1
|
4.1
|
2.4
|
EBITDA
|
(2.9)
|
48.8
|
50.3
|
57.8
|
44.0
|
40.5
|
38.6
|
27.1
|
21.8
|
24.0
|
22.5
|
18.4
|
17.8
|
EBITDA (adjusted for special factors)
|
2.3
|
50.5
|
49.4
|
46.8
|
46.4
|
43.2
|
40.4
|
28.7
|
23.3
|
22.2
|
21.4
|
19.9
|
17.6
|
EBITDA AL margin (adjusted for special factors)
|
%
|
2.8
|
44.2
|
43.0
|
40.5
|
40.2
|
37.3
|
35.0
|
30.7
|
30.5
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
in € billion
|Change from previous year in %
|
2025
|
2024
|
2023
|
2022
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|2017
|2016
|
2015
|
2014
|
Total assets
|
5.0
|
289.8
|
304.9
|
290.3
|
298.6
|
281.6
|
264.9
|
170.7
|
145.4
|
141.3
|
148.5
|
143.9
|
129.4
|
Shareholders' equity
|
(6.5)
|
92.2
|
98.6
|
91.2
|
87.3
|
81.5
|
72.6
|
46.2
|
43.4
|
42.5
|
38.8
|
38.2
|
34.1
|
Equity ratio
|
%
|
31.8
|
32.3
|
31.4
|
29.2
|
28.9
|
27.4
|
27.1
|
29.9
|
30.0
|
26.2
|
26.5
|
26.3
|
Net debt
|
(3.5)
|
132.5
|
137.3
|
132.3
|
142.4
|
132.1
|
120.2
|
76.0
|
55.4
|
50.8
|
50.0
|
47.6
|
42.5
|
Relative debt (Net debt/EBITDA (adjusted for special factors))
|
2.62
|
2.78
|
2.85
|
3.07
|
3.06
|
2.78
|
2.65
|
2.4
|
2.3
|
2.3
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
in € billion
|Change from previous year in %
|
2025
|
2024
|
2023
|
2022
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|2017
|2016
|
2015
|
2014
|
Net cash from operating activities
|
1.9
|
40.6
|
39.9
|
37.3
|
35.8
|
32.2
|
23.7
|
23.1
|
17.9
|
17.2
|
15.5
|
15.0
|
13.4
|
Cash capex
|
(0.4)
|
(19.3)
|
(19.2)
|
17.9
|
24.1
|
26.4
|
18.7
|
14.4
|
12.5
|
19.5
|
13.6
|
14.6
|
11.8
|
Free cash flow (before dividend payments, spectrum investment)
|
2.0
|
19.5
|
19.2
|
16.1
|
11.5
|
8.8
|
6.3
|
7.0
|
6.2
|
5.5
|
4.9
|
4.5
|
4.1
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(25.9)
|
(23.8)
|
(18.9)
|
(10.2)
|
(22.3)
|
27.4
|
22.6
|
14.2
|
14.3
|
16.8
|
13.6
|
15.0
|
10.8
|
Net cash (used in) from financing activities
|
19.7
|
(16.3)
|
(20.3)
|
(25.5)
|
(15.4)
|
10.8
|
7.6
|
7.1
|
3.3
|
4.6
|
1.3
|
0.9
|
3.4
|
|Change from previous year in %
|
2025
|
2024
|
2023
|
2022
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|2017
|2016
|
2015
|
2014
|
Energy consumption in GWh
|
(0.3)
|
11,957
|
11,926
|
12,241
|
13,253
|
13,323
|
12,843
|
9,324
|
9,224
|
8,943
|
8,531
|
8,845
|
9,092
|
CO2 emissions (Scope 1 + 2) in kt CO2
|
(4.9)
|
240
|
253
|
258
|
233
|
247
|
2,512
|
1,797
|
2,354
|
2,896
|
4,169
|
4,364
|
n.a.
|
|Change from previous year in %
|
2025
|
2024
|
2023
|
2022
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|2017
|2016
|
2015
|
2014
|
Average number of employees during the year (full-time equivalents excluding trainees)
|
thous.
|
-0.1
|
199
|
200
|
200
|
207
|
217
|
224
|
213
|
216
|
216
|
221
|
226
|
228
|
Employee satisfaction
|
77
|
77
|
76
|
78
|
77.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
in € billion
|Change from previous year in %
|
2025
|
2024
|
2023
|
2022
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|2017
|2016
|
2015
|
2014
|
Earnings per share (basic and diluted)
|
€
|
5.2
|
2.00
|
1.90
|
1.60
|
1.83
|
1.22
|
1.20
|
0.82
|
0.46
|
0.74
|
0.58
|
0.71
|
0.54
|
Dividend per share
|
€
|
11.1
|
1.00
|
0.90
|
0.77
|
0.70
|
0.64
|
0.60
|
0.60
|
0.70
|
0.65
|
0.60
|
0.90
|
0.50
|
Total dividend payout
|
EUR bn
|
15.5
|
4.8
|
4.4
|
3.8
|
3.5
|
3.2
|
2.8
|
2.8
|
3.3
|
3.1
|
2.8
|
2.5
|
2.3
|
Total number of ordinary shares at reporting date
|
million shares
|
(-1.4)
|
4,871
|
4,938
|
4,976
|
4,972
|
4,813
|
4,761
|
4,761
|
4,761
|
4,761
|
4,677
|
4,553
|
4,476
a For information on the presentation of the sold GD Towers business entity in the prior year, please refer to the section “Management of the Group” in the combined management report.
b As of January 1, 2023, the definition of service revenue was extended. The prior-year comparatives up to and including 2021 were adjusted retrospectively.
c Including net debt reported under liabilities directly associated with non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale.
d And before interest payments for zero-coupon bonds and before termination of forward-payer swaps at T-Mobile US (both in 2020).
e Subject to approval by the relevant bodies and the fulfillment of other legal requirements.
f Subject to approval by the 2026 Shareholders’ Meeting concerning the dividend payments for the 2025 financial year. For further information, please refer to Note 35 “Dividend per share” in the notes to the consolidated financial statements.