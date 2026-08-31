Longterm development of important KPIs since 2014

a For information on the presentation of the sold GD Towers business entity in the prior year, please refer to the section “Management of the Group” in the combined management report.

b As of January 1, 2023, the definition of service revenue was extended. The prior-year comparatives up to and including 2021 were adjusted retrospectively.

c Including net debt reported under liabilities directly associated with non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale.

d And before interest payments for zero-coupon bonds and before termination of forward-payer swaps at T-Mobile US (both in 2020).

e Subject to approval by the relevant bodies and the fulfillment of other legal requirements.

f Subject to approval by the 2026 Shareholders’ Meeting concerning the dividend payments for the 2025 financial year. For further information, please refer to Note 35 “Dividend per share” in the notes to the consolidated financial statements.