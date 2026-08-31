Sale via Everything Everywhere

Deutsche Telekom and Orange S.A. have entered into exclusive talks with the British BT Group plc regarding a possible acquisition of the joint venture EE by BT. This decision has now been made by the Board of Directors of BT as well as the management boards of Deutsche Telekom and Orange. More
Deutsche Telekom and the French company Orange S.A. can proceed as planned with the sale of their UK mobile joint venture EE to BT Group plc. More
Deutsche Telekom and the French telecommunications provider Orange S.A. have reached an agreement with the British BT Group plc. to sell their EE joint venture. After the transaction is completed, Deutsche Telekom will become BT’s largest shareholder with a stake of around 12 percent.