T-Mobile USA and MetroPCS join forces

T-Mobile USA management presents at the Citi Global Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in Las Vegas on January 8, 2013. more
At today’s extraordinary general meeting, MetroPCS shareholders approved the agreement with Deutsche Telekom to merge the company with T-Mobile USA. more
Deutsche Telekom submits an improved and final offer to MetroPCS Inc. for the merger of MetroPCS with its subsidiary T-Mobile USA. more
John Legere, CEO T-Mobile USA
Neville Ray, CTO T-Mobile USA
Braxton Carter, CFO MetroPCS
Neville Ray (CTO of T-Mobile USA) in conversation with Robin Bienenstock (Head of European Telecom Equity Research at Sanford Bernstein) and Craig Moffet (Head of US Telecom Equity Research at Sanford Bernstein):
- What the market is overlooking
- Combination of two mobile license portfolios, not two networks
- Impact for T-Mobile USA, Deutsche Telekom, and MetroPCS
Neville Ray Presentation (English) (PDF, 307 KB)
Conference call recording (59 minutes, English)
The conference call took place on October 8, 2012 at 4:30 p.m. CET (Bonn), 3:30 p.m. GMT (London), 10:00 a.m. ET (New York), and 7:00 a.m. PT (San Francisco).
T-Mobile USA and MetroPCS aim to offer customers a strong alternative to the leading mobile carriers in the US.
- T-Mobile's challenger strategy is further advanced by greater scale, expanded spectrum, and additional financial resources
- MetroPCS shareholders will receive a one-time payment of $1.5 billion and 26% of the combined company
- Deutsche Telekom will receive 74% of the combined company
- The merger is expected to have a positive impact on customer base and revenue
- For the combined company, 2012 pro forma revenue of $24.8 billion, a customer base of 42.5 million, and potential synergies with a present value of $6–7 billion are forecast
You can find more information and details in the presentation and the recording of the conference call.
Presentation (English) (PDF, 1.31 MB)
Conference call transcript (English) (PDF, 302 KB)
The conference call took place on October 3, 2012 at 3:00 p.m. CET (Bonn), 2:00 p.m. GMT (London), 9:00 a.m. ET (New York), and 6:00 a.m. PT (San Francisco).