T-Mobile USA and MetroPCS join forces

Neville Ray (CTO of T-Mobile USA) in conversation with Robin Bienenstock (Head of European Telecom Equity Research at Sanford Bernstein) and Craig Moffet (Head of US Telecom Equity Research at Sanford Bernstein):

- What the market is overlooking

- Combination of two mobile license portfolios, not two networks

- Impact for T-Mobile USA, Deutsche Telekom, and MetroPCS

Neville Ray Presentation (English) (PDF, 307 KB)

Conference call recording (59 minutes, English)

The conference call took place on October 8, 2012 at 4:30 p.m. CET (Bonn), 3:30 p.m. GMT (London), 10:00 a.m. ET (New York), and 7:00 a.m. PT (San Francisco).