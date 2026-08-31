Below you can find the most important spectrum auctions we have participated in and the upcoming auctions we might consider participating.
There are currently no upcoming auctions.
2017
USA
T-Mobile US purchased rights to 31 MHz nationwide on average and will pay approximately $7.99 billion to the US government in exchange. The auction attracted total bids of more than $19 billion, of which $10 billion will be paid to the TV stations that originally owned the spectrum.
Media information: US Spectrum auction concluded – T-Mobile US gained important frequencies
2015
Germany
Acquisition of 700/900/1800 MHz and 1500 MHz frequencies in downlink spectrum.
Sales prices: € 1,792,156,000.
Information about the auction ends can be found here (German).
Czech Republic
Sale of remaining spectrum in 1800/2006 MHz and 3,7 GHz planned in H1.
2014
USA
Winter 2014: AWS-3 Spectrum auction with 65MHz available (including 50MHz of paired spectrum and 15MHz of unpaired spectrum)
Poland
December 2014: 800/2600 MHz.
Greece
October 2014: 800/2600 MHz
Cosmote GR secured 2x10 MHz in 800; 2x30 MHz in 2600 and 1x20 MHz (unpaired) in 2600 for 135mn €.
Hungary
September 2014: 800/900/1800/2600 MHz
Magyar Telekom secured 2x10 MHz in 800MHz; 2x30 MHz in 2600MHz; 2x2 MHz in 900MHz; 2x10 MHz in 1800MHz for ca. 188mn €.
Poland
August 2014: Renewal 1800 MHz licenses
T-Mobile Polska secured prolongation for the 900/1800 and paid 89mn €.
2013
Czech Republic
November 2013; 800 /1800 MHz and 2.6 GHz
T-Mobile Czech acquired 2x10 MHz in 800 MHz, 2x2 MHz in 1800 MHz and 2x20 MHz in 2.6 GHz FDD for a total price of 98mn €.
Austria
October 2013: 800/900/1800 MHz
TMA successfully acquired 2x10 MHz in 800 MHz band and 2x15 MHz in 900 MHz band and 2x20 MHz in 1800 MHz band for countrywide GSM/LTE rollout at a high price of 654mn €.
2012
Netherlands
December 2012; Entire spectrum
T-Mobile Netherlands paid the least from big MNOs, but still 0.9bn €. TMNL has now the highest number of licenses in the key band ideal for 4G, the 1800 band.
Poland
October 2012: 1800 MHz
PTC (now T-Mobile Polska) secured further 2x10 in 1800MHz spectrum paying 108mn €.
Hungary
Januar 2012; 900MHz
Acquisition of 2x2 MHz in 900 MHz band for 34,6mn €.