2017

USA

T-Mobile US purchased rights to 31 MHz nationwide on average and will pay approximately $7.99 billion to the US government in exchange. The auction attracted total bids of more than $19 billion, of which $10 billion will be paid to the TV stations that originally owned the spectrum.

Media information: US Spectrum auction concluded – T-Mobile US gained important frequencies

2015

Germany

Acquisition of 700/900/1800 MHz and 1500 MHz frequencies in downlink spectrum.

Sales prices: € 1,792,156,000.

Information about the auction ends can be found here (German).

Czech Republic

Sale of remaining spectrum in 1800/2006 MHz and 3,7 GHz planned in H1.

2014

USA

Winter 2014: AWS-3 Spectrum auction with 65MHz available (including 50MHz of paired spectrum and 15MHz of unpaired spectrum)

Poland

December 2014: 800/2600 MHz.

Greece

October 2014: 800/2600 MHz

Cosmote GR secured 2x10 MHz in 800; 2x30 MHz in 2600 and 1x20 MHz (unpaired) in 2600 for 135mn €.

Hungary

September 2014: 800/900/1800/2600 MHz

Magyar Telekom secured 2x10 MHz in 800MHz; 2x30 MHz in 2600MHz; 2x2 MHz in 900MHz; 2x10 MHz in 1800MHz for ca. 188mn €.

Poland

August 2014: Renewal 1800 MHz licenses

T-Mobile Polska secured prolongation for the 900/1800 and paid 89mn €.

2013

Czech Republic

November 2013; 800 /1800 MHz and 2.6 GHz

T-Mobile Czech acquired 2x10 MHz in 800 MHz, 2x2 MHz in 1800 MHz and 2x20 MHz in 2.6 GHz FDD for a total price of 98mn €.

Austria

October 2013: 800/900/1800 MHz

TMA successfully acquired 2x10 MHz in 800 MHz band and 2x15 MHz in 900 MHz band and 2x20 MHz in 1800 MHz band for countrywide GSM/LTE rollout at a high price of 654mn €.

2012

Netherlands

December 2012; Entire spectrum

T-Mobile Netherlands paid the least from big MNOs, but still 0.9bn €. TMNL has now the highest number of licenses in the key band ideal for 4G, the 1800 band.

Poland

October 2012: 1800 MHz

PTC (now T-Mobile Polska) secured further 2x10 in 1800MHz spectrum paying 108mn €.

Hungary

Januar 2012; 900MHz

Acquisition of 2x2 MHz in 900 MHz band for 34,6mn €.