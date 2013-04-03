Deutsche Telekom shareholders made extensive use of the opportunity, offered for the first time, to receive their dividend in shares: This option was chosen for approximately 1.62 billion shares. This represents almost 38 percent of the total number of dividend-entitled shares for the 2012 financial year, which is around 4.3 billion shares. With a subscription ratio of 12.5:1, this results in the issuance of about 130 million new shares. The cash dividend payout amounts to 1.87 billion euros.

Here you'll find the key documents and explanations on the stock dividend:



Acceptance rate (PDF, 22 KB)

Subscription offer (PDF, 230 KB)

Determination of subscription price and ratio (PDF, 173 KB)

Supplement to the invitation to the Annual General Meeting (PDF, 197 KB)

Prospectus-exempt document (Information document pursuant to § 4 para. 1 no. 4 WpPG and § 4 para. 2 no. 5 WpPG) (PDF, 266 KB)

Prospectus-exempt document with highlighted changes from previous versions (PDF, 272 KB)