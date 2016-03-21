More than ever before, Deutsche Telekom shareholders have chosen to receive their dividend in shares. This year, 49 percent of eligible shares opted for the stock dividend. In 2013, the first year this option was available, the acceptance rate was just under 38 percent, rising to over 45 percent the following year. This year, the stock option was selected for approximately 2.2 billion shares. With a subscription ratio of 31:1, this results in the issuance of 71 million new shares. The cash payout amounts to €1.16 billion.

Press release: Acceptance rate

Subscription offer (PDF, 85 KB)

Notice on determination of subscription price and ratio (PDF, 53 KB)

Annex to the invitation to the Annual General Meeting (PDF, 82 KB)

Document exempt from prospectus (Information document pursuant to § 4 (1) No. 4 WpPG and § 4 (2) No. 5 WpPG) (PDF, 104 KB)

Document exempt from prospectus with marked changes compared to previous version (PDF, 111 KB)