Stock Dividend 2013

As in the previous year, Deutsche Telekom once again offered its shareholders the opportunity to exchange their cash dividend for the 2013 financial year for new shares before the dividend was paid out. A 2% discount on the reference price was granted for this option. The acceptance rate increased again compared to the previous year, reaching 45%.

Media release: Acceptance rate

Subscription offer (PDF, 79 KB)

Notice on the determination of the subscription price and ratio (PDF, 45 KB)

Annex to the invitation to the Annual General Meeting (PDF, 75 KB)

Document exempt from prospectus requirements (Information document pursuant to § Section 4 (1) No. 4 WpPG and § Section 4 (2) No. 5 WpPG) (PDF, 99 KB)

Document exempt from prospectus requirements with marked changes compared to the previous version (PDF, 107 KB)