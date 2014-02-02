Stock Dividend 2014 (2/2)

Important information:
- In accordance with the principles for determining the subscription price and subscription ratio as announced in the subscription offer, the Management Board of the company, with the approval of the Finance Committee of the Supervisory Board, set the subscription price per new share at €15.50 and the subscription ratio at 31.0 : 1 on June 5. These were published in the Federal Gazette on June 5 (Determination of the subscription price and subscription ratio (PDF, 53 KB)).
- The non-cash contribution required for each new share consists of 31.0 dividend entitlements of €0.50 each per dividend-entitled share, arising from the resolution of the Annual General Meeting of the company on May 21.
- The book-entry delivery of the new shares is expected to take place on June 23, 2015. The new shares will not be credited to your securities account until that date. The cash dividend is expected to be paid out by the custodian banks on June 17, 2015.
- It cannot be ruled out that the market price of Telekom shares may decline after the subscription price is set, for example during the subscription period or before the first trading day of the new shares.
- Before exercising your subscription option, always check with your custodian bank to find out what fees will be charged if you choose the dividend in new shares. When making your investment decision, you should take these fees into account, among other factors.
- The subscription period runs until and including June 8, 2015. Once you have submitted your declaration to receive the dividend in shares, it is binding and cannot be revoked.
- To receive your dividend in shares, you need to complete the form provided to you by your custodian bank. You can obtain this form from your account-holding bank and must return it to them according to their instructions.
- You will find comprehensive information in the Information Document pursuant to § 4 Section 1 No. 4 WpPG and § 4 Section 2 No. 5 WpPG (PDF, 109 KB). Before making any investment decision, every potential investor should carefully read this document and all additional materials referenced therein. You can find concise information on the stock dividend in the information letter as an annex to the invitation to the AGM (PDF, 82 KB).