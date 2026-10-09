Live Webcast for private investors on AI with CEO Tim Höttges

Finfluencers ask, CEO Tim Höttges answers: Live Webcast for private investors on AI with Holger Zschäpitz, Christian W. Röhl, and Helmut Jonen on Monday, October 12, from 6:30–7:30 PM on YouTube.

AI is an important accelerator for our flywheel success formula. But how can Artificial Intelligence make a measurable contribution to the business?

Following the discussion with professional investors at our AI Investor Day, we now invite all private investors to join CEO Tim Höttges in a conversation with three Finfluencers with broad reach in Germany:

Holger Zschäpitz, host of AllesAufAktien and business editor at Welt.

Christian W. Röhl, Chief Economist at Scalable and host of numerous podcasts and channels, author, speaker, and more.

Helmut Jonen, former UBS Private Wealth Manager, who engages with >80k followers on his Instagram account Waikiki5800.

We warmly invite anyone interested in Telekom's future to join us on Monday from 6:30 to 7:30 PM!