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Announcement of share buy-back 2026

7 min read

Share buyback program

The shares repurchased in fiscal year 2024 were canceled in 2025 (capital reduction). This is intended to offset part of the dilution effect resulting from Deutsche Telekom’s 2021 capital increase, which was carried out to acquire T-Mobile US shares from Softbank. The share buyback of up to EUR 2 billion conducted in 2025 has also been completed. The total volume of shares repurchased under this share buyback amounts to approximately 65.4 million shares. Overall, treasury shares were repurchased for a total purchase price of approximately EUR 2.0 billion; the shares were canceled in May 2026. Deutsche Telekom is now increasing the currently ongoing 2026 share buyback program by a further amount of up to EUR 3 billion through year-end. The Board of Management resolved this on 08/06/2026. Together with the share buyback of up to EUR 2 billion that has been underway since the beginning of 2026, total share buybacks may therefore reach up to EUR 5 billion by year-end. These shares will primarily be canceled, with a small portion used to service compensation programs for executives and employee share ownership programs.

Bonn, January 5, 2026
Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 (PDF, 88 KB)

Bonn, April 2, 2026
Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596 2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016 1052 (PDF, 89 KB)

Bonn, July 1, 2026
Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596 2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016 1052 (PDF, 88 KB)

Bonn, August 10, 2026
Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596 2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016 1052 (PDF, 93 KB)

 

DateRepurchased shares (units) Average
price (€) 		Total price (€)

PDF download of individual transactions

1/5/2026

307,790

27.5337

8,474,598

Download (PDF, 122 KB)

1/6/2026

307,046

27.6003

8,474,562

Download (PDF, 123 KB)

1/7/2025

309,123

27.4149

8,474,576

Download (PDF, 123 KB)

1/8/2026

305,000

27.7785

8,472,443

Download (PDF, 120 KB)

1/9/2026

299,302

28.3144

8,474,557

Download (PDF, 132 KB)

1/12/2026

280,697

28.6816

8,050,839

Download (PDF, 130 KB)

01/13/2026

298,306

28.4090

8,474,575

Download (PDF, 131 KB)

01/14/2026

304,803

27.8035

8,474,590

Download (PDF, 128 KB)

01/15/2026

304,802

27.7774

8,466,607

Download (PDF, 122 KB)

01/16/2026

320,042

27.5594

8,820,165

Download (PDF, 126 KB)

01/19/2026

310,083

27.3301

8,474,599

Download (PDF, 136 KB)

01/20/2026

327,497

27.1705

8,898,257

Download (PDF, 128 KB)

01/21/2026

353,242

26.3899

9,322,021

Download (PDF, 136 KB)

01/22/2026

337,186

 26.9632

9,091,613

Download (PDF, 125 KB)

01/23/2026

337,186

26.8776

9,062,750

Download (PDF, 127 KB)

01/26/2026

337,186

27.0370

9,116,498

Download (PDF, 125 KB)

01/27/2026

328,176

27.1143

8,898,263

Download (PDF, 140 KB)

01/28/2026

315,107

26.8943

8,474,582

Download (PDF, 135 KB)

1/29/2026

308,935

27.4315

8,474,550

Download (PDF, 125 KB)

1/30/2026

308,935

27.7156

8,562,319

Download (PDF, 122 KB)

2/2/2026

280,058

28.7470

8,050,827

Download (PDF, 131 KB)

2/3/2026

280,058

28.6375

8,020,161

Download (PDF, 223 KB)

2/4/2026

252,845

 30.1650

 7,627,069

Download (PDF, 171 KB)

2/5/2026

251,713

30.3008

7,627,105

Download (PDF, 230 KB)

02/06/2026

250,873

30.4022

7,627,091

Download (PDF, 133 KB)

02/09/2026

252,331

30.2266

7,627,108

Download (PDF, 134 KB)

02/10/2026

252,145

30.2489

7,627,109

Download (PDF, 124 KB)

02/11/2026

252,617

30.1923

7,627,088

Download (PDF, 122 KB)

02/12/2026

239,500

31.8286

7,622,950

Download (PDF, 122 KB)

02/13/2026

237,021

 32.1791

7,627,122

Download (PDF, 121 KB)

02/16/2026

232,527

32.8010

7,627,118

Download (PDF, 121 KB)

02/17/2026

229,787

33.1922

7,627,136

Download (PDF, 123 KB)

02/18/2026

231,083

33.0059

7,627,102

Download (PDF, 122 KB)

02/19/2026

233,675

32.,6398

7,627,105

Download (PDF, 211 KB)

02/20/2026

233,966

32.5992 

7,627,104

Download (PDF, 216 KB)

02/23/2026

230,628

33.0710

7,627,099

Download (PDF, 214 KB)

02/24/2026

228,003

33.4518

7,627,111

Download (PDF, 208 KB)

02/25/2026

227,551

33.5181

7,627,077

Download (PDF, 215 KB)

02/26/2026

229,508

33.2325

7,627,125

Download (PDF, 214 KB)

02/27/2026

224,548

33.9664

7,627,087

Download (PDF, 209 KB)

03/02/2026

226,595

33.6596

7,627,097

Download (PDF, 202 KB)

03/03/2026

234,523

32.5218

7,627,110

Download (PDF, 208 KB)

3/4/2026

231,401

32.9605

7,627,093

Download (PDF, 208 KB)

3/5/2026

229,798

33.1904

7,627,088

Download (PDF, 212 KB)

3/6/2026

233,333

32.6876

7,627,096

Download (PDF, 218 KB)

3/9/2026

234,666

32.5020

7,627,114

Download (PDF, 206 KB)

3/10/2026

233,899

32.6087

7,627,142

Download (PDF, 213 KB)

3/11/2026

234,047

32.5878

7,627,077

Download (PDF, 215 KB)

03/12/2026

234,120

32.5778

7,627,115

Download (PDF, 207 KB)

03/13/2026

229,923 

33.1724

7,627,098

Download (PDF, 200 KB)

03/16/2026

229,737

33.1994

7,627,131

Download (PDF, 213 KB)

03/17/2026

228,733

33.3450

7,627,102

Download (PDF, 212 KB)

03/18/2026

233,878

32.6114

7,627,089

Download (PDF, 209 KB)

03/19/2026

236,193

32.2918

7,627,097

Download (PDF, 330 KB)

3/20/2026

238,673

31.9563

7,627,106

Download (PDF, 211 KB)

3/23/2026

241,276

31.6116

7,627,120

Download (PDF, 208 KB)

3/24/2026

238,091

32.0345

7,627,126

Download (PDF, 210 KB)

3/25/2026

237,060

32.1737

7,627,097

Download (PDF, 213 KB)

3/26/2026

237,776

32.0769

7,627,117

Download (PDF, 213 KB)

4/2/2026

270,822

30.2660

8,196,699

Download (PDF, 134 KB)

4/7/2026

265,019

30.9288

8,196,720

Download (PDF, 126 KB)

4/8/2026

263,411

31.1175

8,196,692

Download (PDF, 132 KB)

4/9/2026

262,600

31.2137

8,196,718

Download (PDF, 126 KB)

4/10/2026

262,579

31.2162

8,196,719

Download (PDF, 122 KB)

4/13/2026

303,286

29.7290

9,016,389

Download (PDF, 152 KB)

4/14/2026

311,379

28.9563

9,016,384

Download (PDF, 131 KB)

4/15/2026

314,635

28.6566

9,016,369

Download (PDF, 123 KB)

4/16/2026

316,097

28.5241

9,016,382

Download (PDF, 127 KB)

4/17/2026

292,661

29.4079

8,606,545

Download (PDF, 135 KB)

4/20/2026

291,862

29.4884

8,606,543

Download (PDF, 129 KB)

4/21/2026

309,799

29.1040

9,016,390

Download (PDF, 130 KB)

4/22/2026

325,094

27.7347

9,016,385

Download (PDF, 157 KB)

04/23/2026

326.423

27.6218

9,016,391

Download (PDF, 132 KB)

04/24/2026325,52027.69849,016,383Download (PDF, 124 KB)
04/27/2026330,20027.30589,016,375Download (PDF, 126 KB)
04/28/2026337,52126.71359,016,367Download (PDF, 124 KB)
04/29/2026332,88127.08599,016,381Download (PDF, 131 KB)
04/30/2026329,38627.37339,016,382Download (PDF, 125 KB)
5/4/2026332,54527.11339,016,392Download (PDF, 140 KB)
5/5/2026330,98727.24099,016,384Download (PDF, 123 KB)
5/6/2026326,30027.63229,016,387Download (PDF, 130 KB)
5/7/2026325,30727.71659,016,371Download (PDF, 123 KB)
5/8/2026328,15727.47589,016,376Download (PDF, 118 KB)
5/11/2026326,46627.61819,016,371Download (PDF, 135 KB)
05/12/2026327,30227.54769,016,385Download (PDF, 134 KB)
05/13/2026320,54928.12799,016,370Download (PDF, 149 KB)
05/14/2026323,54627.86749,016,386Download (PDF, 127 KB)
05/15/2026324,18127.81289,016,381Download (PDF, 123 KB)
05/18/2026320,50828.13159,016,371Download (PDF, 130 KB)
05/19/2026294,66029.20848,606,547Download (PDF, 128 KB)
5/20/2026308,35529.24039,016,393Download (PDF, 126 KB)
5/21/2026310,16429.06979,016,374Download (PDF, 130 KB)
5/22/2026292,93429.38058,606,547Download (PDF, 127 KB)
5/25/2026293,55129.31878,606,534Download (PDF, 117 KB)
5/26/2026307,72929.29979,016,367Download (PDF, 125 KB)
5/27/2026293,77529.29648,606,550Download (PDF, 123 KB)
5/28/2026309,07429.17229,016,369Download (PDF, 133 KB)
5/29/2026311,88128.90979,016,386Download (PDF, 125 KB)
6/1/2026312,72728.83159,016,389Download (PDF, 130 KB)
6/2/2026310,95528.99589,016,389Download (PDF, 124 KB)
6/3/2026317,54328.39429,016,379Download (PDF, 134 KB)
6/4/2026317,77028.37399,016,374Download (PDF, 126 KB)
6/5/2026323,13027.90339,016,393Download (PDF, 126 KB)
6/8/2026327,00327.57289,016,388Download (PDF, 123 KB)
6/9/2026324,61027.77609,016,367Download (PDF, 126 KB)
6/10/2026319,71928.20099,016,364Download (PDF, 128 KB)
6/11/2026324,08727.82099,016,392Download (PDF, 145 KB)
6/12/2026320,51428.13109,016,379Download (PDF, 123 KB)
6/15/2026321,59528.03649,016,366Download (PDF, 130 KB)
6/16/2026324,16127.81459,016,376Download (PDF, 123 KB)
6/17/2026333,26127.05509,016,376Download (PDF, 130 KB)
6/18/2026334,01426.99409,016,374Download (PDF, 135 KB)
6/19/2026338,60426.62819,016,381Download (PDF, 127 KB)
6/22/2026345,81626.07289,016,391Download (PDF, 137 KB)
6/23/2026341,12426.43149,016,385Download (PDF, 126 KB)
6/24/2026341,48226.40379,016,388Download (PDF, 143 KB)
6/25/2026343,56026.24409,016,389Download (PDF, 132 KB)
6/26/2026344,20026.19529,016,388Download (PDF, 139 KB)
6/29/2026351,30925.66519,016,381Download (PDF, 141 KB)
6/30/2026376,03523.97759,016,379Download (PDF, 141 KB)
07/01/2026331,67024.21168,030,261Download (PDF, 1.15 MB)
07/02/2026289,08525.00047,227,240Download (PDF, 137 KB)
07/03/2026287,95025.09887,227,209Download (PDF, 125 KB)
07/06/2026284,70025.38687.227622Download (PDF, 129 KB)
07/07/2026280,20025.79297,227,159Download (PDF, 132 KB)
07/08/2026283,15025.51927,225,773Download (PDF, 135 KB)
07/09/2026287,28025.15697,227,076Download (PDF, 127 KB)
07/10/2026277,50026.04257,226,785Download (PDF, 131 KB)
07/13/2026270,48026.71887,226,910Download (PDF, 123 KB)
07/14/2026270,80026.68777,227,026Download (PDF, 130 KB)
07/15/2026273,56026.41767,226,804Download (PDF, 121 KB)
07/16/2026271,75026.59307,226,661Download (PDF, 132 KB)
7/17/2026265,15027.25707,227,200Download (PDF, 143 KB)
7/20/2026267,75026.99267,227,273Download (PDF, 129 KB)
7/21/2026269,71526.79587,227,218Download (PDF, 135 KB)
7/22/2026267,57027.00877,226,706Download (PDF, 135 KB)
7/23/2026270,83026.68517,227,118Download (PDF, 165 KB)
7/24/2026277,77526.01777,227,072Download (PDF, 129 KB)
07/27/2026273,86426.91347,370,616Download (PDF, 132 KB)
07/28/2026262,00027.52197,210,728Download (PDF, 124 KB)
07/29/2026263,00027.39847,205,789Download (PDF, 148 KB)
07/30/2026265,78527.19117,226,982Download (PDF, 137 KB)
07/31/2026271,50026.61287,225,364Download (PDF, 144 KB)
08/03/2026259,43027.85617,116,708Download (PDF, 129 KB)
8/4/2026257,90028.01717,225,609Download (PDF, 125 KB)
8/5/2026263,20027.45137,225,175Download (PDF, 135 KB)
8/6/2026246,90029.26227,224,838Download (PDF, 91 KB)
8/7/2026249,80028.92917,226,498Download (PDF, 131 KB)
8/10/2026320,20028.41749,099,247Download (PDF, 140 KB)
8/11/2026320,00028.43329,098,633Download (PDF, 133 KB)
8/12/2026322,50028.20919,097,430Download (PDF, 145 KB)
8/13/2026320,50028.38659,097,861Download (PDF, 137 KB)
8/14/2026318,40028.57819,099,273Download (PDF, 135 KB)
8/17/2026319,34528.49469,099,600Download (PDF, 132 KB)
8/18/2026315,60028.83289,099,645Download (PDF, 145 KB)
8/19/2026279,44028.98608,099,846Download (PDF, 173 KB)
8/20/2026314,78028.90729,099,423Download (PDF, 161 KB)
8/21/2026315,00028.87749,096,375Download (PDF, 138 KB)
8/24/2026278,00029.13318,098,993Download (PDF, 130 KB)
8/25/2026279,00029.03928,101,942Download (PDF, 128 KB)
8/26/2026305,00029.06208,863,901Download (PDF, 125 KB)
8/27/2026584,60028.220716,497,810Download (PDF, 231 KB)
8/28/2026583,00028.298216,497,858Download (PDF, 193 KB)
8/31/2026579,90028.450916,498,661Download (PDF, 207 KB)
9/1/2026585,20028.193116,498,624Download (PDF, 199 KB)
9/2/2026582,80028.307016,497,318Download (PDF, 210 KB)
9/3/2026570,80028.902416,497,507Download (PDF, 194 KB)
9/4/2026578,50028.514316,495,519Download (PDF, 214 KB)
9/7/2026585,40028.183116,498,385Download (PDF, 189 KB)
9/8/2026579,70028.459516,497,979Download (PDF, 226 KB)
9/9/2026617,80028.161117,397,916Download (PDF, 231 KB)
9/10/2026622,00027.954817,387,868Download (PDF, 217 KB)
9/11/2026582,50028.319116,495,868Download (PDF, 190 KB)
9/14/2026570,60028.913816,498,188Download (PDF, 205 KB)

 

1. Interim Notification SBB 01/12/2026 (PDF, 88 KB)
2. Interim Notification SBB 01/19/2026 (PDF, 89 KB)
3. Interim Notification SBB 01/26/2026 (PDF, 89 KB)
4. Interim Notification SBB 02/02/2026 (PDF, 86 KB)
5. Interim Notification SBB 02/09/2026 (PDF, 88 KB)
6. Interim Notification SBB 02/16/2026 (PDF, 88 KB)
7. Interim Notification SBB 02/23/2026 (PDF, 89 KB)
8. Interim Notification SBB 03/02/2026 (PDF, 87 KB)
9th Interim Notification SBB 03/09/2026 (PDF, 87 KB)
10th Interim Notification SBB 03/16/2026 (PDF, 86 KB)
11th Interim Notification SBB 03/23/2026 (PDF, 87 KB)
12th Interim Notification SBB 03/27/2026 (PDF, 88 KB)
13th Interim Notification SBB 04/10/2026 (PDF, 122 KB)
14th Interim Notification SBB 04/20/2026 (PDF, 88 KB)
15th Interim Notification SBB 04/27/2026 (PDF, 86 KB)
16th Interim Notification SBB 05/04/2026 (PDF, 85 KB)
17th Interim Notification SBB 05/11/2026 (PDF, 86 KB)
18th Interim Notification SBB 05/18/2026 (PDF, 90 KB)
19th Interim Notification SBB 05/25/2026 (PDF, 86 KB)
20th Interim Notification SBB 06/01/2026 (PDF, 87 KB)
21st Interim Notification SBB 06/08/2026 (PDF, 89 KB)
22nd Interim Notification SBB 06/15/2026 (PDF, 86 KB)
23rd interim Notification SBB 06/22/2026 (PDF, 89 KB)
24th interim Notification SBB 06/29/2026 (PDF, 86 KB)
25th interim Notification SBB 07/06/2026 (PDF, 90 KB)
26th interim Notification SBB 07/08/2026 (PDF, 90 KB)
27th interim Notifcation SBB 07/13/2026 (PDF, 87 KB)
28th interim Notifcation SBB 07/20/2026 (PDF, 87 KB)
29th interim Notifcation SBB 07/27/2026 (PDF, 87 KB)
30. Interim Notification SBB 08/03/2026 (PDF, 84 KB)
31. Interim Notification SBB 08/07/2026 (PDF, 84 KB)
32. Interim Notification SBB 08/17/2026 (PDF, 87 KB)
33. Interim Notification SBB 08/24/2026 (PDF, 88 KB)
34. Interim Notification SBB 08/31/2026 (PDF, 87 KB)
35. Interim Notification SBB 9/7/2026 (PDF, 83 KB)
36. Interim Notification SBB 9/14/2026 (PDF, 84 KB)

Last updated: September 14, 2026