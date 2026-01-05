Announcement of share buy-back 2026

Share buyback program

The shares repurchased in fiscal year 2024 were canceled in 2025 (capital reduction). This is intended to offset part of the dilution effect resulting from Deutsche Telekom’s 2021 capital increase, which was carried out to acquire T-Mobile US shares from Softbank. The share buyback of up to EUR 2 billion conducted in 2025 has also been completed. The total volume of shares repurchased under this share buyback amounts to approximately 65.4 million shares. Overall, treasury shares were repurchased for a total purchase price of approximately EUR 2.0 billion; the shares were canceled in May 2026. Deutsche Telekom is now increasing the currently ongoing 2026 share buyback program by a further amount of up to EUR 3 billion through year-end. The Board of Management resolved this on 08/06/2026. Together with the share buyback of up to EUR 2 billion that has been underway since the beginning of 2026, total share buybacks may therefore reach up to EUR 5 billion by year-end. These shares will primarily be canceled, with a small portion used to service compensation programs for executives and employee share ownership programs.

Bonn, January 5, 2026

Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 (PDF, 88 KB)

Bonn, April 2, 2026

Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596 2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016 1052 (PDF, 89 KB)

Bonn, July 1, 2026

Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596 2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016 1052 (PDF, 88 KB)

Bonn, August 10, 2026

Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596 2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016 1052 (PDF, 93 KB)

1. Interim Notification SBB 01/12/2026 (PDF, 88 KB)

2. Interim Notification SBB 01/19/2026 (PDF, 89 KB)

3. Interim Notification SBB 01/26/2026 (PDF, 89 KB)

4. Interim Notification SBB 02/02/2026 (PDF, 86 KB)

5. Interim Notification SBB 02/09/2026 (PDF, 88 KB)

6. Interim Notification SBB 02/16/2026 (PDF, 88 KB)

7. Interim Notification SBB 02/23/2026 (PDF, 89 KB)

8. Interim Notification SBB 03/02/2026 (PDF, 87 KB)

9th Interim Notification SBB 03/09/2026 (PDF, 87 KB)

10th Interim Notification SBB 03/16/2026 (PDF, 86 KB)

11th Interim Notification SBB 03/23/2026 (PDF, 87 KB)

12th Interim Notification SBB 03/27/2026 (PDF, 88 KB)

13th Interim Notification SBB 04/10/2026 (PDF, 122 KB)

14th Interim Notification SBB 04/20/2026 (PDF, 88 KB)

15th Interim Notification SBB 04/27/2026 (PDF, 86 KB)

16th Interim Notification SBB 05/04/2026 (PDF, 85 KB)

17th Interim Notification SBB 05/11/2026 (PDF, 86 KB)

18th Interim Notification SBB 05/18/2026 (PDF, 90 KB)

19th Interim Notification SBB 05/25/2026 (PDF, 86 KB)

20th Interim Notification SBB 06/01/2026 (PDF, 87 KB)

21st Interim Notification SBB 06/08/2026 (PDF, 89 KB)

22nd Interim Notification SBB 06/15/2026 (PDF, 86 KB)

23rd interim Notification SBB 06/22/2026 (PDF, 89 KB)

24th interim Notification SBB 06/29/2026 (PDF, 86 KB)

25th interim Notification SBB 07/06/2026 (PDF, 90 KB)

26th interim Notification SBB 07/08/2026 (PDF, 90 KB)

27th interim Notifcation SBB 07/13/2026 (PDF, 87 KB)

28th interim Notifcation SBB 07/20/2026 (PDF, 87 KB)

29th interim Notifcation SBB 07/27/2026 (PDF, 87 KB)

30. Interim Notification SBB 08/03/2026 (PDF, 84 KB)

31. Interim Notification SBB 08/07/2026 (PDF, 84 KB)

32. Interim Notification SBB 08/17/2026 (PDF, 87 KB)

33. Interim Notification SBB 08/24/2026 (PDF, 88 KB)

34. Interim Notification SBB 08/31/2026 (PDF, 87 KB)

35. Interim Notification SBB 9/7/2026 (PDF, 83 KB)

36. Interim Notification SBB 9/14/2026 (PDF, 84 KB)

Last updated: September 14, 2026