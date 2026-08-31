Valid votes cast = number of shares Percentage of registered share capital represented thereby Votes in favor Percentage of votes in favor Votes against

Agenda Item 2 Resolution on the appropriation of net retained profits. 3,213,183,925 67.48% 3,200,785,122 99.61% 12,398,803

Item 3 Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Board of Management for fiscal year 2017. 3,192,483,951 67.05% 3,123,056,096 97.83% 69,427,855

Item 4 Discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal year 2017 3,153,228,023 66.22% 2,905,807,401 92.15% 247,420,622

Item 5 Resolution on the appointment of the statutory auditor and group auditor for fiscal year 2018, as well as the auditor for a review of the condensed financial statements and interim management report for fiscal year 2018 and any potential review of additional interim financial information. 3,212,602,466 67.47% 3,034,853,480 94.47% 177,748,986

Agenda Item 6 Resolution on the revocation of the existing authorization and the granting of a new authorization to issue bonds with warrants, convertible bonds, profit participation rights, and/or profit-sharing bonds (or combinations of these instruments), with the option to exclude subscription rights; the revocation of Conditional Capital 2014; the creation of new conditional capital (Conditional Capital 2018); and the corresponding amendment to § Section 5 of the Articles of Incorporation. 3,214,510,848 67.51% 3,136,465,188 97.57% 78,045,660

Agenda Item 7 Election of a member of the Supervisory Board. - Ms. Margret Suckale 3,197,151,666 67.15% 3,129,646,728 97.89% 67,504,938

Agenda Item 8 Election of a member of the Supervisory Board. - Dr. Günter Bräunig 3,212,755,377 67.47% 2,951,122,456 91.86% 261,632,921

Agenda Item 9 Election of a member of the Supervisory Board. - Mr. Harald Krüger 3,212,490,507 67.47% 3,150,794,201 98.08% 61,696,306

Agenda Item 10 Election of a member of the Supervisory Board. - Prof. Dr. Ulrich Lehner 3,192,731,741 67.05% 2,718,136,822 85.14% 474,594,919