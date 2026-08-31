Voting results of the Deutsche Telekom AG Annual General Meeting held in Bonn on May 17, 2018
The Annual General Meeting adopted the following resolutions on the management's proposed resolutions for agenda items 2 through 11, with 3,151,305,476 no-par value shares, each carrying one vote, represented and taking into account postal votes received for 69,887,977 no-par value shares. Together, this corresponds to 67.65% of the share capital, which is divided into 4,761,458,596 no-par value shares:
|Valid votes cast = number of shares
|Percentage of registered share capital represented thereby
|Votes in favor
|Percentage of votes in favor
|Votes against
|Agenda Item 2 Resolution on the appropriation of net retained profits.
|3,213,183,925
|67.48%
|3,200,785,122
|99.61%
|12,398,803
|Item 3 Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Board of Management for fiscal year 2017.
|3,192,483,951
|67.05%
|3,123,056,096
|97.83%
|69,427,855
|Item 4 Discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal year 2017
|3,153,228,023
|66.22%
|2,905,807,401
|92.15%
|247,420,622
|Item 5 Resolution on the appointment of the statutory auditor and group auditor for fiscal year 2018, as well as the auditor for a review of the condensed financial statements and interim management report for fiscal year 2018 and any potential review of additional interim financial information.
|3,212,602,466
|67.47%
|3,034,853,480
|94.47%
|177,748,986
|Agenda Item 6 Resolution on the revocation of the existing authorization and the granting of a new authorization to issue bonds with warrants, convertible bonds, profit participation rights, and/or profit-sharing bonds (or combinations of these instruments), with the option to exclude subscription rights; the revocation of Conditional Capital 2014; the creation of new conditional capital (Conditional Capital 2018); and the corresponding amendment to § Section 5 of the Articles of Incorporation.
|3,214,510,848
|67.51%
|3,136,465,188
|97.57%
|78,045,660
|Agenda Item 7 Election of a member of the Supervisory Board. - Ms. Margret Suckale
|3,197,151,666
|67.15%
|3,129,646,728
|97.89%
|67,504,938
|Agenda Item 8 Election of a member of the Supervisory Board. - Dr. Günter Bräunig
|3,212,755,377
|67.47%
|2,951,122,456
|91.86%
|261,632,921
|Agenda Item 9 Election of a member of the Supervisory Board. - Mr. Harald Krüger
|3,212,490,507
|67.47%
|3,150,794,201
|98.08%
|61,696,306
|Agenda Item 10 Election of a member of the Supervisory Board. - Prof. Dr. Ulrich Lehner
|3,192,731,741
|67.05%
|2,718,136,822
|85.14%
|474,594,919
|Agenda Item 11 Resolution on the amendment of § Section 16 (1) of the Articles of Association.
|3,214,053,827
|67.5%
|3,209,770,762
|99.87%
|4,283,065