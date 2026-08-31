Voting results of the ordinary Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Telekom AG held in Bonn on 06/19/2020
The Annual General Meeting adopted resolutions on management's proposed resolutions for agenda items 2 through 8, based on an attendance of 3,297,900,661 no-par value shares, each carrying one vote, and taking into account postal votes received for 29,830,862 no-par value shares, representing a total of 69.89% of the share capital divided into 4,761,458,596 no-par value shares, as follows:
|Valid votes cast = number of shares
|Percentage of registered share capital represented by these votes
|Votes in favor
|Percentage of votes in favor
|Votes against
|
Agenda Item 2: Resolution on the appropriation of retained earnings
|3,323,989,181
|69.81 %
|3,319,703,367
|99.87 %
|4,285,814
|
Agenda Item 3 Resolution on the discharge
|3,308,320,266
|69.48 %
|3,155,943,318
|95.39 %
|152,376,948
|
Agenda Item 4 Resolution on the discharge
|3,285,556,229
|69.00 %
|2,999,753,501
|91.30 %
|285,802,728
|
AGENDA ITEM 5 Resolution on the appointment of the auditor and Group auditor for fiscal year 2020, as well as the auditor for a review of the condensed financial statements and interim management report for fiscal year 2020 and any review
|3,322,272,450
|69.77 %
|3,150,548,385
|94.83 %
|171,724,065
|
Item 6 Election of Prof. Dr. Michael Kaschke as a member of the Supervisory Board
|3,190,877,419
|67.01 %
|2,695,662,961
|84.48 %
|495,214,458
|
Item 7 Resolution on the approval of the Spin-off and Transfer Agreement between Deutsche Telekom AG and
|3,320,361,093
|69.73 %
|3,315,957,831
|99.87 %
|4,403,262
|
Item 8 Resolution on the appointment of the auditor for a potential audit review of additional interim financial information for the first
|3,319,235,520
|69.71 %
|3,304,863,755
|99.57 %
|14,371,765