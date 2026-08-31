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Voting results of the ordinary Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Telekom AG held in Bonn on 06/19/2020

The Annual General Meeting adopted resolutions on management's proposed resolutions for agenda items 2 through 8, based on an attendance of 3,297,900,661 no-par value shares, each carrying one vote, and taking into account postal votes received for 29,830,862 no-par value shares, representing a total of 69.89% of the share capital divided into 4,761,458,596 no-par value shares, as follows:

Valid votes cast = number of shares  Percentage of registered share capital represented by these votes Votes in favor Percentage of votes in favor Votes against 

Agenda Item 2: Resolution on the appropriation of retained earnings

3,323,989,18169.81 %3,319,703,36799.87 %4,285,814

Agenda Item 3 Resolution on the discharge
of the members of the Board of Management for the
2019 financial year

3,308,320,26669.48 %3,155,943,31895.39 %152,376,948

Agenda Item 4 Resolution on the discharge
of the members of the Supervisory Board for the
2019 financial year

3,285,556,22969.00 %2,999,753,50191.30 %285,802,728

AGENDA ITEM 5 Resolution on the appointment of the auditor and Group auditor for fiscal year 2020, as well as the auditor for a review of the condensed financial statements and interim management report for fiscal year 2020 and any review
of additional interim financial information

3,322,272,45069.77 %3,150,548,38594.83 %171,724,065

Item 6 Election of Prof. Dr. Michael Kaschke as a member of the Supervisory Board

3,190,877,41967.01 %2,695,662,96184.48 %495,214,458

Item 7 Resolution on the approval of the Spin-off and Transfer Agreement between Deutsche Telekom AG and
Telekom Deutschland GmbH, with registered office in Bonn, dated April 20, 2020

3,320,361,09369.73 %3,315,957,83199.87 %4,403,262

Item 8 Resolution on the appointment of the auditor for a potential audit review of additional interim financial information for the first
quarter of 2021

3,319,235,52069.71 %3,304,863,75599.57 %14,371,765

 