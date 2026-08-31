Agenda Item 3 Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Board of Management for the 2019 financial year

Agenda Item 4 Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2019 financial year

AGENDA ITEM 5 Resolution on the appointment of the auditor and Group auditor for fiscal year 2020, as well as the auditor for a review of the condensed financial statements and interim management report for fiscal year 2020 and any review

of additional interim financial information

3,322,272,450

69.77 %

3,150,548,385

94.83 %

171,724,065