Voting results for the ordinary Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Telekom AG held in Bonn on April 1

The Annual General Meeting adopted resolutions as follows on the proposals submitted by Management for agenda items 2 through 10 and on the request submitted by Deutsche Schutzvereinigung für

Wertpapierbesitz e. V. (DSW), Düsseldorf, acting in the name of and pursuant to a power of attorney from BayernInvest Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH, Munich, for agenda item

11, with 3,245,285,647 no-par-value shares, each carrying one vote, represented and taking into account postal votes received for 27,801,297

no-par-value shares, corresponding in total to 68.74% of the share capital divided into 4,761,458,596 no-par-value shares: