Voting results for the ordinary Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Telekom AG held in Bonn on April 1
The Annual General Meeting adopted resolutions as follows on the proposals submitted by Management for agenda items 2 through 10 and on the request submitted by Deutsche Schutzvereinigung für
Wertpapierbesitz e. V. (DSW), Düsseldorf, acting in the name of and pursuant to a power of attorney from BayernInvest Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH, Munich, for agenda item
11, with 3,245,285,647 no-par-value shares, each carrying one vote, represented and taking into account postal votes received for 27,801,297
no-par-value shares, corresponding in total to 68.74% of the share capital divided into 4,761,458,596 no-par-value shares:
|
|Valid votes cast = number of shares
|Share of registered share capital represented thereby
|Votes in favor
|Share of votes in favor
|Votes against
|
Agenda Item 2 Resolution on the appropriation of net retained profit
|
3,268,104,978
|
68.64 %
|
3,263,659,027
|
99.86 %
|
4,445,951
|
Agenda Item 3 Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Board of Management for the 2020 financial year
|
3,259,392,086
|
68.45 %
|
3,249,664,673
|
99.70 %
|
9,727,413
|
Agenda Item 4 Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2020 financial year
|
3,238,785,586
|
68.02 %
|
2,869,805,469
|
88.61 %
|
368,980,117
|
AGENDA ITEM 5 Resolutions on the appointment of the auditor and Group auditor for fiscal year 2021, as well as the auditor for a review of the condensed financial statements and interim management report for fiscal year 2021 and, if applicable, a review of additional interim financial information
|
a) PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, is appointed as auditor and Group auditor for fiscal year 2021.
|
3,265,676,537
|
68.59 %
|
3,077,408,502
|
94.23 %
|
188,268,035
|
b) PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, is also appointed as auditor for a review of the condensed financial statements and interim management report (§ Section 115 (5) of the German Securities Trading Act) for fiscal year 2021.
|
3,265,676,537
|
68.58 %
|
3,076,546,264
|
94.22 %
|
188,778,210
|
c) The appointment of Ernst & Young GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Stuttgart, as auditor for a potential review of additional interim financial reports for the first quarter of 2021, as resolved by the shareholders’ meeting on June 19, 2020, under agenda item 8 (§ Section 115 (7) of the German Securities Trading Act), is rescinded; instead, PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, is appointed as auditor for a potential review of additional interim financial reports for the first quarter of 2021 (§ Section 115 (7) of the German Securities Trading Act).
|
3,264,700,952
|
68.57 %
|
3,083,605,601
|
94.45 %
|
181,095,351
|
d) PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, is also appointed as auditor for any review of additional interim financial reports (§ Section 115 (7) of the German Securities Trading Act) for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 and the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.
|
3,264,632,859
|
68.56 %
|
3,075,698,758
|
94.21 %
|
188,934,101
|
Agenda Item 6 Election of a member of the Supervisory Board – Dr. Helga Jung
|
3,247,309,310
|
68.20 %
|
3,178,936,560
|
97.89 %
|
68,372,750
|
Agenda Item 7 Resolution on the authorization to acquire and use treasury shares, with the possible exclusion of subscription rights and any tender rights, and the option to cancel treasury shares by reducing share capital
|
3,263,484,678
|
68.54 %
|
3,049,950,955
|
93.46 %
|
213,533,723
|
Agenda Item 8 Resolution on the authorization to use equity derivatives in the acquisition of treasury shares, with the possible exclusion of any tender right
|
3,261,635,570
|
68.50 %
|
3,060,955,509
|
93.85 %
|
200,680,061
|
Agenda Item 9 Resolutions on the approval of the remuneration system for members of the Management Board
|
3,259,295,909
|
68.45 %
|
2,369,399,841
|
72.70 %
|
889,896,068
|
Agenda Item 10 Resolution on the Remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board
|
3,222,056,884
|
67.67 %
|
3,194,779,986
|
99.15 %
|
27,276,898
|
AGENDA ITEM 11 Resolution on the amendment of § Article 16 (3) of the Articles of Incorporation of Deutsche Telekom AG
|
3,243,406,742
|
68.12 %
|
1,475,967,171
|
45.51 %
|
1,767,439,571