Counterproposals and election proposals pursuant to §§ Sections 126 and 127 of the German Stock Corporation Act for Deutsche Telekom AG's Annual Shareholders' Meeting on 04/09/2025

The notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting on April 9, 2025, including the agenda and the management's proposed resolutions, was published in the German Federal Gazette. Pursuant to §§ Sections 126 and 127 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), we reproduce below the counterproposals and election proposals that must be made available with respect to the agenda items of the 2025 Annual General Meeting, including the name of the shareholder who submitted the proposal, any supporting reasons, and any statement by the management. Shareholder proposals for the election of Supervisory Board members also include the information required under § Section 127 sentence 4 AktG.

The counterproposals and election proposals, as well as any supporting reasons, reflect the views communicated to us by their authors. Statements of fact have likewise been posted online without alteration or review by us, insofar as they are required to be made available.

You may join counterproposals that are solely aimed at rejecting a proposal by management by voting against management's proposal—that is, voting “No” on management's proposal—in the password-protected Internetdialog or on the postal voting forms or proxy and voting instruction forms provided by the Company. Alternatively, you may instruct your proxy, in particular the voting representatives designated by the Company, to vote “No.” No separate vote will be held on counterproposals that are solely aimed at rejecting a proposal by management.

Countermotions that seek not only to reject the management's proposed resolution but also to adopt resolutions that differ in substance, as well as election proposals, are identified below by letters. The relevant letters can be found in the password-protected Internetdialog and on the postal voting forms and the forms for granting proxies and issuing instructions provided by the Company. To cast postal votes or issue instructions to the proxies appointed by the Company, including if these letter-designated countermotions and election proposals are put to a vote at the shareholders' meeting, click or check the box next to the letter of the counterproposal or election proposal that corresponds to your vote.

If you wish to grant not only a power of attorney but also instructions concerning counterproposals or election proposals identified by letters to an intermediary, a shareholders' association, a proxy advisor within the meaning of Section § 134a(1) no. 3 and (2) no. 3 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), or a person treated as equivalent to them pursuant to Section § 135(8) AktG, please first make sure not only whether, and under what conditions, they are prepared to represent you, but also, where applicable, the extent to which they are prepared to exercise your voting rights in connection with the relevant counterproposals or election proposals.

The right of the chair of the meeting to have the proposals submitted by the management voted on first remains unaffected. If the proposals submitted by the management are adopted by the required majority, the counterproposals or (differing) election proposals will no longer require consideration.

If you have any questions about the Annual General Meeting, please contact us by email at hv-service@telekom.de or call the AGM hotline at +49 228 181-55770, available Monday through Friday (except public holidays) from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM (CET/CEST).

Countermotions and election proposals

The shareholder Hans Weber has submitted the following countermotion regarding agenda item 3:

Countermotion (PDF, 610 KB)

The shareholder Benedikt Arnold Dierdorf has submitted the following election proposal regarding agenda item 7 - Motion A:

Motion A (PDF, 1.01 MB)

The shareholder Peter Schweigkofler has submitted the following countermotion regarding agenda item 2 - Motion B:

Motion B (PDF, 0.98 MB)

Dachverband der Kritischen Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre has submitted the following countermotions regarding agenda items 3 and 4:

Countermotions (PDF, 2.13 MB)

The shareholder Hans Oswald has submitted the following countermotions regarding agenda item 3:

Countermotion 1 (PDF, 110 KB)

Countermotion 2 (PDF, 112 KB)

The shareholder, Hans Oswald, has submitted the following election proposal for agenda item 7 – Motion C:

Motion C (PDF, 203 KB)

The shareholder, Hans Oswald, has submitted the following election proposal for agenda item 7 – Motion D:

Motion D (PDF, 255 KB)

The shareholder, Hans Oswald, has submitted the following election proposal for agenda item 7 – Motion E:

Motion E (PDF, 148 KB)

Last updated: March 27, 2025