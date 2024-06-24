Magenta Moments - the Telekom loyalty program

Deutsche Telekom says thank you! With Magenta Moments in the MeinMagenta app. Since its launch in 2022, several million customers have already used Magenta Moments in the MeinMagenta app. The program offers unique daily gifts, competitions and benefits from Deutsche Telekom and its partners such as Disney, Netflix, Apple and Samsung. In addition, customers receive early access to concert tickets for various events.

Magenta Moments - without a catch

The benefits and gifts at Magenta Moments are hand-picked and are among the best offers on the market. The loyalty program is available to all Deutsche Telekom residential customers and can be redeemed with just a few clicks via the MeinMagenta app - quickly and easily. No catches or hidden conditions. All offers can be found in the benefits section of the app under the heart symbol.

All the benefits of Magenta Moments in three steps

If you want to benefit immediately, you can do so at any time:

Open or download the MeinMagenta app and log in with your Telekom login

Tap the heart symbol in the menu bar

Enjoy exclusive deals

Or you use the QR Code:

If you want to find out more beforehand, click here: https://www.telekom.de/magenta-moments