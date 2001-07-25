Robert Hauber to be new Senior Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, at Deutsche Telekom

Robert Hauber (30) will become Senior Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, at Deutsche Telekom with effect from 1 August. The current occupant of this post, Thomas G. Winkler (38), is moving to T-Mobile International AG on 1 September to become Member of the Board of Management, Finance.

Robert Hauber is joining us after five years with Daimler-Benz AG and later DaimlerChrysler AG, three of which were spent in Investor Relations. During his time as assistant to top management in Investor Relations at Daimler Chrysler AG, he was involved in the equity swap for the merger between Daimler-Benz AG and Chrysler Corp. He also took part in the introduction of global registered shares in DaimlerChrysler AG. His most recent post was as head of Capital Market Analysis within Investor Relations at DaimlerChrysler AG.

Robert Hauber studied Business Management and Economics at Stuttgart University and at the University of Massachusetts.