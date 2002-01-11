Deutsche Telekom and DaimlerChrysler close debis Systemhaus transaction

Deutsche Telekom takes over remaining 49.9% of debis Systemhaus from DaimlerChrysler Deutsche Telekom AG and DaimlerChrysler Services AG have now closed the agreed full sale of debis Systemhaus to Deutsche Telekom. Under the terms of the agreement, Deutsche Telekom AG will take over the remaining 49.9% stake in T-Systems ITS (formerly debis Systemhaus GmbH) from DaimlerChrysler Services AG after the DaimlerChrysler subsidiary exercised a contractually agreed put option, ef-fective 1 January 2002. The sale of the shareholding is to be complete by the beginning of March 2002. The company will then belong entirely to T-Systems , Deutsche Telekom's systems house.

DaimlerChrysler Services AG and Deutsche Telekom AG had held stake of 49.9% and 50.1% respectively in T-Systems ITS GmbH since October 2000.