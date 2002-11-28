Gerd Tenzer leaves the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom

Gerd Tenzer (59) will leave the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom on 29 November 2002. In future he will remain active for the company as special representative of the Chairman for telecommunications and regulatory policy and will promote the interests of Deutsche Telekom in this area.

Gerd Tenzer joined the Board of Management of Deutsche Bundespost Telekom, later Deutsche Telekom AG, in 1990. Since then, he has been responsible for a range of areas and activities. Most recently, he was Deputy Chairman, responsible for Production and Technology. In this role, Mr. Tenzer's responsibilities included the areas of systems and platforms, broadband cable, innovation management, purchasing and environmental affairs.

"With his love of innovation and commitment, Gerd Tenzer has lent important impetus to the German and international telecommunications market. Under his leadership, Germany has become one of the leading countries in terms of telecommunications infrastructure and one of the top broadband nations", said Kai-Uwe Ricke, Chairman of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom.

Over the years, Gerd Tenzer had a unique impact in shaping and developing the company on the path towards market liberalisation. His most significant successes include the redevelopment of the telecommunications infrastructure in eastern Germany, the launch of ISDN, the digitisation of the telephone network as a precondition for market liberalisation in 1998, the restructuring of the cable TV business and the management of the sale of this business. In 2000, Gerd Tenzer received the award "Eco-Manager of the Year" for his work in the field of environmental protection and sustainability and this year he received the international IEC Fellow Award for the roll-out of broadband technology for Internet access.

Mr. Tenzer joined the then Deutsche Bundespost in 1970. In 1975 he moved to the Federal Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, where he was head of the Telecommunications Policy section from 1980 to 1990.