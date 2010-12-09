Deutsche Telekom concludes current share buy-back program

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, ISIN DE0005557508, brought the share buy-back program approved by the Board of Management on July 27, 2010 to an end on December 3, 2010. The share buy-back is part of Deutsche Telekom's shareholder remuneration policy. A total of around 40 million shares with a proportionate share in the capital stock worth around EUR 102.40 million were bought back on the stock exchange. This corresponds to around 0.9 percent of the company's capital stock. The average buy-back price was EUR 9.9998. The total price amounted to around EUR 400 million. You can find the precise values and further information about the share buy-back on our Internet site.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies with more than 129 million mobile customers, approximately 37 million fixed-network lines and 16 million broadband lines (as of September 30, 2010). The Group provides products and services for the fixed network, mobile communications, the Internet and IPTV for consumers, and ICT solutions for business customers and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom is present in over 50 countries and has more than 250,000 employees worldwide. The Group generated revenues of EUR 64.6 billion in the 2009 financial year - more than half of it outside Germany (as of December 31, 2009).