Share buy-back and cancellation

The Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG resolved on July 27, 2010 to purchase shares of the company up to a purchase price of EUR 400 million (excluding transaction costs) on the stock exchange for the purpose of reducing the capital stock through the cancellation of shares. The authorization granted by the shareholders' meeting on May 3, 2010 (item 8 on the agenda) provides the basis for this.
The share buy-back will begin on August 10, 2010 (earliest possible acquisition date) and be completed on December 31, 2010 (latest possible acquisition date).
On July 27, 2010 we released information about the resolution by the Board of Management on the share buy-back in an ad hoc announcement according to § 15 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG).
Details of the program in accordance with Article 4 (2) of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 2273/2003 were disclosed on August 6, 2010.
Disclosure pursuant to Article 4 (2) of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 2273/2003 dated August 6, 2010
We are disclosing the following information on the individual transactions according to § 14 (2) and § 20a (3) WpHG in conjunction with Article 4 (4) of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 2273/2003 of December 22, 2003:
|Date
|Number of shares purchased
|Their percentage of the capital stock
|Average price per share in EUR
|Total price in EUR
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|Total
|40,000,787
|0.917
|9.9998
|399,999,998.53
|09/23/2010
|180,490
|0.0041
|9.9801
|1,801,313.66
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|10/04/2010
|581,304
|0.01
|9.9794
|5,801,048.86
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|10/05/2010
|49,239
|0.001
|9.9964
|492,213.92
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|10/06/2010
|199,994
|0.005
|9.9983
|1,999,609.61
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|10/07/2010
|50,849
|0.001
|10.0000
|508,490.00
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|10/08/2010
|3,250,000
|0.08
|9.9056
|32,193,268.25
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|10/11/2010
|1,600,000
|0.04
|9.9115
|15,858,344.00
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|10/12/2010
|1,285,000
|0.03
|9.8890
|12,707,313.60
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|10/13/2010
|373,517
|0.009
|9.9627
|3,721,235.95
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|10/14/2010
|1,650,000
|0.04
|9.9356
|16,393,799.40
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|11/05/2010
|2,100,000
|0.05
|10.1878
|21,394,302.30
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|11/08/2010
|1,150,932
|0.026
|10.1227
|11,650,511.73
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|11/09/2010
|1,300,000
|0.029
|10.2017
|13,262,210.00
|Download
|11/10/2010
|1,050,000
|0.024
|10.1663
|10,674,663.30
|Download
|11/11/2010
|1,077,974
|0.025
|10.1551
|10,946,926.22
|Download
|11/12/2010
|1,400,000
|0.032
|10.0914
|14,127,934.80
|Download
|11/15/2010
|1,000,000
|0.023
|10.0729
|10,072,862.00
|Download
|11/16/2010
|2,393,021
|0.055
|10.0313
|24,004,999.09
|Download
|11/17/2010
|1,003,295
|0.023
|10.0144
|10,047,417.51
|Download
|11/18/2010
|272,511
|0.006
|10.0887
|2,749,287.99
|Download
|11/19/2010
|455,014
|0.010
|10.0800
|4,586,552.95
|Download
|11/22/2010
|2,200,000
|0.050
|10.0457
|22,100,533.40
|Download
|11/23/2010
|3,200,000
|0.073
|9.9368
|31,797,724.80
|Download
|11/24/2010
|1,000,000
|0.023
|9.9601
|9,960,112.00
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|11/25/2010
|775,000
|0.018
|9.9716
|7,728,018.68
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|11/26/2010
|1,250,000
|0.029
|9.9586
|12,448,267.50
|Download
|11/29/2010
|3,000,000
|0.069
|9.9224
|29,767,199.75
|Download
|11/30/2010
|2,279,220
|0.052
|9.8927
|22,547,528.43
|Download
|12/01/2010
|1,000,000
|0.023
|9.9845
|9,984,509.63
|Download
|12/02/2010
|2,300,000
|0.053
|9.9756
|22,943,771.90
|Download
|12/03/2010
|573,427
|0.013
|9.9891
|5,728,027.10
|Download
Last update: December 06, 2010