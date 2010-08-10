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Share buy-back and cancellation

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The Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG resolved on July 27, 2010 to purchase shares of the company up to a purchase price of EUR 400 million (excluding transaction costs) on the stock exchange for the purpose of reducing the capital stock through the cancellation of shares. The authorization granted by the shareholders' meeting on May 3, 2010 (item 8 on the agenda) provides the basis for this.

The share buy-back will begin on August 10, 2010 (earliest possible acquisition date) and be completed on December 31, 2010 (latest possible acquisition date).

On July 27, 2010 we released information about the resolution by the Board of Management on the share buy-back in an ad hoc announcement according to § 15 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG).


Details of the program in accordance with Article 4 (2) of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 2273/2003 were disclosed on August 6, 2010.

Disclosure pursuant to Article 4 (2) of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 2273/2003 dated August 6, 2010

We are disclosing the following information on the individual transactions according to § 14 (2) and § 20a (3) WpHG in conjunction with Article 4 (4) of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 2273/2003 of December 22, 2003:

DateNumber of shares purchasedTheir percentage of the capital stockAverage price per share in EURTotal price in EURPDF-Download singletrades
Total40,000,7870.9179.9998399,999,998.53
09/23/2010180,4900.00419.98011,801,313.66Download
10/04/2010581,3040.019.97945,801,048.86Download
10/05/201049,2390.0019.9964492,213.92Download
10/06/2010199,9940.0059.99831,999,609.61Download
10/07/201050,8490.00110.0000508,490.00Download
10/08/20103,250,0000.089.905632,193,268.25Download
10/11/20101,600,0000.049.911515,858,344.00Download
10/12/20101,285,0000.039.889012,707,313.60Download
10/13/2010373,5170.0099.96273,721,235.95Download
10/14/20101,650,0000.049.935616,393,799.40Download
11/05/20102,100,0000.0510.187821,394,302.30Download
11/08/20101,150,9320.02610.122711,650,511.73Download
11/09/20101,300,0000.02910.201713,262,210.00Download
11/10/20101,050,0000.02410.166310,674,663.30Download
11/11/20101,077,9740.02510.155110,946,926.22Download
11/12/20101,400,0000.03210.091414,127,934.80Download
11/15/20101,000,0000.02310.072910,072,862.00Download
11/16/20102,393,0210.05510.031324,004,999.09Download
11/17/20101,003,2950.02310.014410,047,417.51Download
11/18/2010272,5110.00610.08872,749,287.99Download
11/19/2010455,0140.01010.08004,586,552.95Download
11/22/20102,200,0000.05010.045722,100,533.40Download
11/23/20103,200,0000.0739.936831,797,724.80Download
11/24/20101,000,0000.0239.96019,960,112.00Download
11/25/2010775,0000.0189.97167,728,018.68Download
11/26/20101,250,0000.0299.958612,448,267.50Download
11/29/20103,000,0000.0699.922429,767,199.75Download
11/30/20102,279,2200.0529.892722,547,528.43Download
12/01/20101,000,0000.0239.98459,984,509.63Download
12/02/20102,300,0000.0539.975622,943,771.90Download
12/03/2010573,4270.0139.98915,728,027.10Download

Last update: December 06, 2010

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