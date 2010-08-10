Share buy-back and cancellation

The Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG resolved on July 27, 2010 to purchase shares of the company up to a purchase price of EUR 400 million (excluding transaction costs) on the stock exchange for the purpose of reducing the capital stock through the cancellation of shares. The authorization granted by the shareholders' meeting on May 3, 2010 (item 8 on the agenda) provides the basis for this.

The share buy-back will begin on August 10, 2010 (earliest possible acquisition date) and be completed on December 31, 2010 (latest possible acquisition date).

On July 27, 2010 we released information about the resolution by the Board of Management on the share buy-back in an ad hoc announcement according to § 15 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG).





Details of the program in accordance with Article 4 (2) of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 2273/2003 were disclosed on August 6, 2010.

Disclosure pursuant to Article 4 (2) of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 2273/2003 dated August 6, 2010

We are disclosing the following information on the individual transactions according to § 14 (2) and § 20a (3) WpHG in conjunction with Article 4 (4) of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 2273/2003 of December 22, 2003:

Date Number of shares purchased Their percentage of the capital stock Average price per share in EUR Total price in EUR PDF-Download singletrades Total 40,000,787 0.917 9.9998 399,999,998.53 09/23/2010 180,490 0.0041 9.9801 1,801,313.66 Download 10/04/2010 581,304 0.01 9.9794 5,801,048.86 Download 10/05/2010 49,239 0.001 9.9964 492,213.92 Download 10/06/2010 199,994 0.005 9.9983 1,999,609.61 Download 10/07/2010 50,849 0.001 10.0000 508,490.00 Download 10/08/2010 3,250,000 0.08 9.9056 32,193,268.25 Download 10/11/2010 1,600,000 0.04 9.9115 15,858,344.00 Download 10/12/2010 1,285,000 0.03 9.8890 12,707,313.60 Download 10/13/2010 373,517 0.009 9.9627 3,721,235.95 Download 10/14/2010 1,650,000 0.04 9.9356 16,393,799.40 Download 11/05/2010 2,100,000 0.05 10.1878 21,394,302.30 Download 11/08/2010 1,150,932 0.026 10.1227 11,650,511.73 Download 11/09/2010 1,300,000 0.029 10.2017 13,262,210.00 Download 11/10/2010 1,050,000 0.024 10.1663 10,674,663.30 Download 11/11/2010 1,077,974 0.025 10.1551 10,946,926.22 Download 11/12/2010 1,400,000 0.032 10.0914 14,127,934.80 Download 11/15/2010 1,000,000 0.023 10.0729 10,072,862.00 Download 11/16/2010 2,393,021 0.055 10.0313 24,004,999.09 Download 11/17/2010 1,003,295 0.023 10.0144 10,047,417.51 Download 11/18/2010 272,511 0.006 10.0887 2,749,287.99 Download 11/19/2010 455,014 0.010 10.0800 4,586,552.95 Download 11/22/2010 2,200,000 0.050 10.0457 22,100,533.40 Download 11/23/2010 3,200,000 0.073 9.9368 31,797,724.80 Download 11/24/2010 1,000,000 0.023 9.9601 9,960,112.00 Download 11/25/2010 775,000 0.018 9.9716 7,728,018.68 Download 11/26/2010 1,250,000 0.029 9.9586 12,448,267.50 Download 11/29/2010 3,000,000 0.069 9.9224 29,767,199.75 Download 11/30/2010 2,279,220 0.052 9.8927 22,547,528.43 Download 12/01/2010 1,000,000 0.023 9.9845 9,984,509.63 Download 12/02/2010 2,300,000 0.053 9.9756 22,943,771.90 Download 12/03/2010 573,427 0.013 9.9891 5,728,027.10 Download

Last update: December 06, 2010