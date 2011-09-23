The Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG approves share buy-back for one or several of the purposes permitted under the authorization granted under item 7 on the agenda of the shareholders' meeting on May 12, 2011.
We are disclosing the following information on the individual transactions according to § 14 (2) and § 20a (3) WpHG in conjunction with Article 4 (4) of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 2273/2003 of December 22, 2003:
|Date
|Number of shares purchased
|Their percentage of the capital stock
|Average price per share in EUR
|Total price in EUR
|PDF-Download single trades
|09/23/2011
|206,371
|0.0048
|8.083446
|1,668,188.75
|Download
|06/06/2011
|109,558
|0.0025
|9.982608
|1,093,674.57
|Download
Last update: September 23, 2011