The Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG approves share buy-back for one or several of the purposes permitted under the authorization granted under item 7 on the agenda of the shareholders' meeting on May 12, 2011.

We are disclosing the following information on the individual transactions according to § 14 (2) and § 20a (3) WpHG in conjunction with Article 4 (4) of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 2273/2003 of December 22, 2003:

Date Number of shares purchased Their percentage of the capital stock Average price per share in EUR Total price in EUR PDF-Download single trades 09/23/2011 206,371 0.0048 8.083446 1,668,188.75 Download 06/06/2011 109,558 0.0025 9.982608 1,093,674.57 Download

Last update: September 23, 2011