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Share buy-back

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The Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG approves share buy-back for one or several of the purposes permitted under the authorization granted under item 7 on the agenda of the shareholders' meeting on May 12, 2011.

We are disclosing the following information on the individual transactions according to § 14 (2) and § 20a (3) WpHG in conjunction with Article 4 (4) of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 2273/2003 of December 22, 2003:

DateNumber of shares purchasedTheir percentage of the capital stockAverage price per share in EURTotal price in EURPDF-Download single trades
09/23/2011206,3710.00488.0834461,668,188.75Download
06/06/2011109,5580.00259.9826081,093,674.57Download

Last update: September 23, 2011

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