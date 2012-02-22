Dr. Thomas Kremer is the new Board member for Data Privacy, Legal Affairs and Compliance at Deutsche Telekom

The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom has today appointed Dr. Thomas Kremer (53) as the new Member of the Board of Management responsible for Data Privacy, Legal Affairs and Compliance. He succeeds Dr. Manfred Balz effective June 1. Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom, Prof. Ulrich Lehner, said: "Dr. Thomas Kremer takes over this crucial Board department as a consummate professional and renowned expert. I firmly believe that he will continue the enormously successful work of Dr. Manfred Balz." Prof. Lehner thanked Dr. Balz for his contribution, saying: "His work has set benchmarks throughout the 15 years he has been with Deutsche Telekom. In the course of setting up the data privacy department he brought major impetus to the issue far beyond company boundaries." Dr. Thomas Kremer studied law, gaining his doctorate from the University of Bonn. Following this, he worked as an attorney before moving to the legal department of the former Friedrich Krupp AG in 1994. In 2003, he became a director at ThyssenKrupp AG and Head of the Legal & Compliance Corporate Center. He was also appointed Chief Compliance Officer for the ThyssenKrupp Group in 2007 and Executive Vice President in August 2011.

About Deutsche Telekom Deutsche Telekom is one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies with more than 128 million mobile customers, about 35 million fixed-network lines and approximately 17 million broadband lines (as of September 30, 2011). The Group provides products and services for the fixed network, mobile communications, the Internet and IPTV for consumers, and ICT solutions for business customers and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom is present in over 50 countries and has around 238,000 employees worldwide. The Group generated revenues of EUR 62.4 billion in the 2010 financial year – more than half of it outside Germany (as of December 31, 2010).