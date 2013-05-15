Thomas Dannenfeldt appointed new Chief Financial Officer of Deutsche Telekom

The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom appointed Thomas Dannenfeldt (46) as new Chief Financial Officer at its meeting on May 15. He is to take over from Timotheus Höttges effective January 1, 2014 when Höttges takes over from René Obermann as Chairman of the Board of Management. Ulrich Lehner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom, said of the appointment of the new member of the Board of Management: "In Thomas Dannenfeldt, we have appointed not only an expert in finance and controlling, but also a man with excellent knowledge of the company." Telekom Chief Executive Officer René Obermann welcomed the Supervisory Board's decision, saying " Thomas Dannenfeldt is the best choice for this position. He has been with the Group for nearly 20 years and knows the company and the industry better than almost anyone, which will be a very important factor in his new role." The Supervisory Board also formally appointed Timotheus Höttges as René Obermann's successor as Chairman of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom effective January 1, 2014 at its meeting on Wednesday. The Supervisory Board also extended the contract of Niek Jan van Damme, head of the company's German operations, ahead of time. Thomas Dannenfeldt's CV Thomas Dannenfeldt has been Managing Director of Finance and Controlling at the Group's subsidiary in charge of German operations since April 2010. Before that, he was responsible for the Finance and Controlling department at T-Mobile Deutschland since July 2009. As a member of the T-Home Board of Management, he was responsible for the Finance department from January 2010. Before being appointed to the T-Home Board of Management as the member responsible for the Market and Quality Management in January 2007, he was in charge of sales management, supply chain management and sales development at T-Mobile International for the national companies in Europe. He also headed development and performance of the T-Mobile shops in Europe. After studying business mathematics at the University of Trier, Thomas Dannenfeldt began his career in 1992 at T-Mobile Deutschland with sales tasks in the consumer and wholesale area. From 1995, he held various management posts in the areas of customer service, sales management and process management. In 2003, Thomas Dannenfeldt moved to take on management tasks at T-Mobile International, while at the same time working on top projects such as the “Save for Growth“ savings and efficiency enhancement program.

About Deutsche Telekom Deutsche Telekom is one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies with 133 million mobile customers, 32 million fixed-network lines and more than 17 million broadband lines (as of March 31, 2013). The Group provides products and services for the fixed network, mobile communications, the Internet and IPTV for consumers, and ICT solutions for business customers and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom is present in around 50 countries and has 230,000 employees worldwide. The Group generated revenues of EUR 58.2 billion in the 2012 financial year – more than half of it outside Germany (as of December 31, 2012).