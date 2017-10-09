Adel B. Al-Saleh to become Board Member and CEO T-Systems

The Chairman of Deutsche Telekom’s Supervisory Board, Ulrich Lehner said: “We are happy to welcome Adel. With his deep knowledge of the industry and his great international experience, he is the right person for the position and its challenging environment.”

Timotheus Hoettges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom: "I am looking forward to working with Adel. He has the right spirit and attitude paired with a profound knowledge for the job. Adel has a proven record of turning businesses around. He will start to become acquainted with T-Systems right away and will use the phase until the end of the year to bring himself up to speed.”

Adel Al-Saleh, new Board Member and CEO of T-Systems: “I am excited about joining the Deutsche Telekom team. I look forward to working with T-Systems colleagues to drive our success in the market place.”

Until recently Adel Al-Saleh was Chief Executive Officer of Northgate Information Solutions (NIS) Group that he joined in December 2011, responsible for growing one of the leading global providers of software solutions and technology services across the Northgate group of companies (NGA Human Resources, Northgate Public Services, and Northgate Managed Services).

NIS was taken private by KKR in 2008. Adel was brought in by KKR end of 2011 to develop a turnaround strategy and drive a value creation program across Northgate’s three businesses. Between 2012 and 2017 Adel led the transformation of the NIS Group resulting in a streamlined portfolio, new strategy, and efficient and competitive operations.

In 2016 Adel led a successful restructure of NGA’s debt structure, resulting in Goldman Sachs becoming the primary shareholder of the company.

Prior to joining Northgate, Adel held various senior positions at IMS Health (market leader in healthcare informatics) and spent the first 19 years at IBM, holding a variety of senior leadership roles.

His last role at IBM was vice president and general manager, Sales and Industries, IBM Northeast Europe Integrated Operating Team, responsible for IBM sales across all industries and products.

Adel graduated from Boston University in 1987, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and received his Masters of Business and Administration from Florida Atlantic University in 1990.

Professional Experience

Northgate Information Solutions, London – December 2011 to Present

Chief Executive Officer

IMS Health, Parsippany, NJ – 2011

President, US

IMS Health, London – 2007 to 2011

President, Europe, Middle East and Africa

IBM Northeast Europe Integrated Operating Team, Zurich – 2004 to 2006

Vise President and General Manager, Sales and Industries

IBM Americas, New York – 2002 to 2004

General Manager, Americas Communications Sector

IBM, New York – 2000 to 2002

General Manager, Global Wireless, Emerging Business Opportunity

IBM EMEA, Paris – 1998 to 2000

Vice President, EMEA Sales and Services, Personal Systems Group

IBM EMEA, Vienna – 1996 to 1998

Director, Personal Systems Group, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa

IBM – 1988 to 1996

Various engineering and management roles

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance

About T-Systems: T-Systems company profile