Toll4Europe GmbH commences business

T-Systems International GmbH, Daimler AG and DKV EURO SERVICE GmbH + Co. KG have founded their joint venture company for the development and provision of the European Electronic Toll Service (EETS) for vehicles with more than 3.5 t. All responsible competition authorities had previously given their approval for the joint venture.

Daimler AG and DKV EURO SERVICE GmbH + Co. KG have entered into a partnership with T-Systems EETS GmbH, which is already registered as an EETS provider. The joint venture operates under the name Toll4Europe GmbH. The objective of Toll4Europe GmbH is to reduce the complexity between national toll chargers and service providers. The Toll4Europe GmbH platform will enable service providers of all sizes to offer their customers an EETS service as a sales partner.

T-Systems owns 55 % of Toll4Europe, Daimler 30 % and DKV 15 %. Toll4Europe will therefore be governed by T-Systems, a company that brings over 14 years of toll experience into the joint venture and is responsible for the technology as well as the sales partner management. Daimler contributes its expertise for the future integration of the on-board unit into the vehicle. DKV's contribution is 25 years' experience in the toll business and the know-how gained from billing 30 European tolls to currently 140,000 customers.

Therefore, the necessary conditions to technically implement the planned toll box throughout European tolling systems have been created. The introduction of the toll box is planned for 2018. At first, the box is intended to cover Belgium, Germany, France, Austria and Poland. The plan is to integrate Italy, Portugal, Spain and Hungary right from the start as well or 13 April 2017 very soon afterwards. In the medium-term, the aim is for all present and future road, bridge and tunnel tolls to be collected using the same, single device.

Contact person:

Deutsche Telekom AG:

Corporate Communications, +49 (0) 228 181-4949,

medien@telekom.de

Daimler Financial Services AG:

Florian Otto, +49 (0) 711 2574-5868,

florian.otto@daimler.com

DKV EURO SERVICE GmbH + Co. KG:

Dirk Heinrichs, +49 (0) 2102 55 17-889,

dirk.heinrichs@dkv-euroservice.com

Further information for media representatives is available on the Internet at:

https://www.telekom.com/companyprofile

www.media.daimler.com and www.daimler.com

www.dkv-euroservice.com



About Deutsche Telekom: https://www.telekom.com/companyprofile

Daimler at a glance: Daimler AG is one of the most successful automobile companies in the world. With its business fields of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses and Daimler Financial Services, the vehicle manufacturer is one of the biggest suppliers of cars for the premium market and the world's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer. Daimler Financial Services offers financing, leasing, fleet management, insurance, investment, credit card and innovative transport services.

The firm's founders, Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz, were credited with the invention of the automobile in 1886. As a pioneer of automobile construction, Daimler still shapes the future of transport today: the company focuses on innovative and green technologies as well as safe and high-value vehicles that both fascinate and inspire. Daimler invests consistently in the development of alternative drive systems – from hybrids to 100 % electric vehicles with batteries or fuel cells – to enable emission-free driving in the long-term future. In addition, the company is strenuously advancing technologies from accident-free driving and smart networking right up to autonomous driving. Daimler considers it both an objective and an obligation to honour its responsibilities to society and the environment.

Daimler sells its vehicles and services in almost all countries of the world and has production facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa. In addition to Mercedes-Benz, the most valuable premium automobile marque in the world, its brand portfolio also includes Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes me, smart, EQ, Freightliner, Western Star, BharatBenz, FUSO, Setra and Thomas Built Buses, as well as the Daimler Financial Services brands: Mercedes-Benz Bank, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, Daimler Truck Financial, moovel, car2go and mytaxi. The company is listed on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges under the ticker symbol DAI. In 2016, the company sold around 3 million vehicles and had 282,488 employees. Turnover is EUR 153.3 billion, the operating profit EUR 12.9 billion.

DKV Euro Service: DKV Euro Service has been one of the leading service providers to logistics and transport businesses for over 80 years. From cash-free service en route at more than 65,000 brand-independent acceptance points through toll billing to value added tax refunds, DKV offers a host of services for cost optimisation and fleet management across the whole of Europe. DKV is part of the DKV MOBILITY SERVICES Group, which employs around 900 people. In 2016, the Group achieved a turnover of EUR 6.3 billion and operated in 42 countries. Currently more than 2.7 million DKV CARDs and on-board units are used by around 140,000 customers. In 2016, the DKV CARD was named as the best brand in the fuel and service cards category for the twelfth time in a row.