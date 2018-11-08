Deutsche Telekom raises EBITDA and cash flow guidance after customer growth in the third quarter of 2018

After a strong third quarter, with substantial customer growth and higher earnings across all operating segments, Deutsche Telekom is raising its full-year EBITDA guidance for the third time this year and, for the first time, its expectation for free cash flow. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to reach around 23.6 billion euros, after a forecast figure of around 23.2 billion euros at the start of the financial year. Deutsche Telekom expects to post free cash flow of around 6.3 billion euros, up from the previous forecast of around 6.2 billion euros.

“Things are looking up in all areas of the Group,” said Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom, “and that enables us to set the bar a fraction higher. It sends a very optimistic signal.”

Net revenue of the Group increased by 4.7 percent year-on-year to 19.1 billion euros in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 8.5 percent to 6.2 billion euros. At 1.9 billion euros, free cash flow increased by 0.5 percent against the third quarter of 2017. In the first nine months of the year, there was a clear increase in free cash flow of 8.5 percent.

There was a positive trend in adjusted net profit, which rose 6.2 percent to 1.3 billion euros in the third quarter. At 1.1 billion euros, reported net profit was up 118.9 percent and thus more than twice as high year-on-year. This increase was due to major special factors – which were negative on balance – that impacted the third-quarter figure in 2017 and did not occur in the same magnitude in the third quarter of 2018.

Germany – network build-out remains the key to success

Deutsche Telekom’s ongoing efforts to build out its network in Germany are paying off, and the company is already able to offer fiber-optic products (FTTH, FTTC/vectoring) at 75 percent of its fixed-network lines, up from 67 percent a year ago. In the mobile communications segment, 98 percent of the population is now covered by the LTE mobile communications standard.

More powerful networks like these are a magnet for customers. As of the end of September, the number of fiber-optic customers had risen by 30 percent year-on-year to 11.6 million. In the third quarter alone, 67,000 new customers opted for broadband products from Deutsche Telekom. Convergent fixed-network and mobile products are playing a key role in this trend, too. More than 4 million customers already use products of this kind from the MagentaEINS portfolio, up 14.1 percent on the previous year. MagentaEINS users now account for 47 percent of branded mobile contract customers, up from 40 percent as of the end of September 2017.

Customer growth and a broader product portfolio are also increasing revenue. Mobile service revenues again grew markedly. With growth of 3.1 percent year-on-year on a comparable basis, Deutsche Telekom reaffirmed its leadership role in mobile communications in the German market. Due to changes in accounting standards, revenue in the Germany operating segment declined by a slight 0.9 percent to 5.4 billion euros in the third quarter. At the same time, adjusted EBITDA rose by 2.1 percent to 2.2 billion euros.

United States – record figures in the third quarter

The Un-carrier continues to go from strength to strength. Announcement of the planned merger with its competitor Sprint (regulatory approval of which is still outstanding) did not slow T-Mobile US’ business performance. In fact, the company continues to post record figures. Total revenue increased 8.0 percent year-on-year to 10.7 billion U.S. dollars in the third quarter. Service revenues grew 5.9 percent to 7.9 billion U.S. dollars. At the same time, adjusted EBITDA increased 15.7 percent to 3.1 billion U.S. dollars.

T-Mobile US added more than 1.6 million customers in the third quarter – its 22nd consecutive quarter of million-plus growth – reaching a total customer base of 77.2 million as of the end of September. T-Mobile US leads the industry in many key indicators, one of the most notable being the number of branded postpaid telephony customers, which grew by 774,000 in the third quarter.

For many customers, network quality remains a strong argument for switching to T-Mobile US: Coverage was further enhanced in the third quarter, while tests confirmed the company’s superior LTE upload and download speeds compared with its competitors.

Europe remains on a growth trajectory

The European subsidiaries continue to deliver sustained growth, posting the third increase in their key quarterly figures this year. In organic terms – i.e., adjusted for changes in the composition of the Group and exchange rate effects – revenue rose 2.2 percent to 3.0 billion euros in the third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA grew 3.6 percent in organic terms to 1.1 billion euros. Due to the inclusion of UPC Austria in the consolidated financial statements as of July 31, 2018, reported revenue (3.4 percent) and reported adjusted EBITDA (5.5 percent) were even higher.

Growth in convergent fixed-network and mobile products remains unbroken. As of the end of September 2018, 2.9 million customers used products of this kind, up 46 percent year-on-year. In the third quarter alone, 229,000 new customers signed up. The number of mobile contract customers – adjusted for the effects of the consolidation of UPC – continued to rise as well: It increased by 297,000 in the third quarter, while 61,000 broadband customers and 35,000 TV customers were added.

Systems Solutions – slight increase in revenue and earnings

T-Systems’ financial indicators were better in the third quarter of 2018 than a year earlier. Revenue increased 2.8 percent to 1.8 billion euros. At 139 million euros, adjusted EBITDA was 6.1 percent higher year-on-year, while adjusted EBIT grew by 2 million euros or 5.3 percent to 40 million euros. One of the factors in this increase was the positive trend in growth areas like cloud computing, SAP services, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Order entry fell 3.1 percent to 1.3 billion euros in the third quarter, but rose 18.7 percent to 4.7 billion euros over the first nine months. One of the key events in the reporting period was the expansion of the data center in Biere: The construction project was completed after only 18 months, increasing cloud capacity at the site by 150 percent.

The Deutsche Telekom Group at a glance:





Q3 2018 millions of € Q3 2017 millions of € Change % Q1-Q3 2018 millions of € Q1-Q3 2017 millions of € Change % FY 2017 millions of € Revenue 19,104 18,251 4.7 55,395 55,787 -0.7 74,947 Proportion generated internationally in % 68.1 66.4 1.7p 67.5 67.3 0.2p 67.2 EBITDA 5,874 7,318 -19.7 16,699 19,267 -13.3 23,969 Adjusted EBITDA 6,207 5,720 8.5 17,684 17,215 2.7 22,230 Net profit 1,110 507 n.a. 2,597 2,129 22.0 3,461 Adjusted net profit 1,321 1,244 6.2 3,749 3,382 10.9 6,039 Free cash flow a 1,883 1,873 0.5 4,779 4,403 8.5 5,497 Cash capex b 3,117 3,021 3.2 9,351 16,541 -43.5 19,494 Cash capex b (before spectrum) 3,047 3,002 1.5 9,143 9,240 -1.0 12,100 Net debt





55,473 52,635 5.4 50,791 Number of employees c





216,606 216,343 0.1 217,349

Comments on the table:

The new accounting standards IFRS 15 “Revenue from Contracts with Customers” and IFRS 9 “Financial Instruments” took effect as of January 1, 2018. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted. Application of these standards did not have any material effect on the Group’s results of operations.

a Before dividend payments and spectrum investment.

b Cash outflows for investments in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets (excluding goodwill).

c At the reporting date.

Operating segments:





Q3 2018 millions of € Q3 2017 millions of € Change % Q1-Q3 2018 millions of € Q1-Q3 2017 millions of € Change % FY 2017 millions of € Germany













Total revenue 5,441 5,488 -0.9 16,088 16,256 -1.0 21,931 EBITDA 2,093 2,102 -0.4 5,949 6,089 -2.3 8,104 Adjusted EBITDA 2,222 2,177 2.1 6,430 6,318 1.8 8,412 Number of employees a





63,433 65,274 -2.8 64,798 United States













Total revenue 9,227 8,466 9.0 26,504 26,684 -0.7 35,736 US-$ 10,730 9,939 8.0 31,634 29,653 6.7 40,316 EBITDA 2,610 3,934 -33.7 7,492 8,960 -16.4 10,949 Adjusted EBITDA 2,665 2,288 16.5 7,551 7,313 3.3 9,316 US-$ 3,100 2,680 15.7 9,012 8,119 11.0 10,479 Europe b













Total revenue 3,045 2,945 3.4 8,752 8,587 1.9 11,589 EBITDA 1,041 959 8.6 2,853 2,749 3.8 3,619 Adjusted EBITDA 1,062 1,007 5.5 2,926 2,843 2.9 3,749 Systems Solutions













Order entry 1,324 1,366 -3.1 4,672 3,936 18.7 5,241 Total revenue 1,754 1,707 2.8 5,094 5,099 -0.1 6,918 Adjusted EBIT margin

(%) 2.3 2.2 0 0.5 1.5 -1.0 1.7 EBITDA 85 56 51.8 175 214 -18.2 280 Adjusted EBITDA 139 131 6.1 318 362 -12.2 509

Comments on the table:

The new accounting standards IFRS 15 “Revenue from Contracts with Customers” and IFRS 9 “Financial Instruments” took effect as of January 1, 2018. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted. Application of these standards did not have any material effect on the Group’s results of operations.

a At the reporting date.

b Inclusion of UPC Austria as of July 31, 2018. Prior-year comparatives have not been adjusted.

Development of customer numbers

Operating segments: Development of customer numbers in the third quarter of 2018



Sept. 30, 2018 thousands June 30, 2018 thousands Change thousands Change % Germany







Mobile customers 43,646 43,023 623 1.4 Of which contract customers 25,179 24,965 214 0.9 Fixed-network lines 18,809 18,989 -180 -0.9 Of which retail IP-based 14,493 13,629 864 6.3 Broadband lines 13,504 13,437 67 0.5 Of which optical fiber a 6,896 6,559 337 5.1 Television (IPTV, satellite) 3,291 3,240 51 1.6 Unbundled local loop lines (ULLs) 5,402 5,587 -185 -3.3 United States







Mobile customers 77,249 75,619 1,630 2.2 Of which branded postpaid customers 41,161 40,082 1,079 2.7 Of which branded prepay customers 21,002 20,967 35 0.2 Europe b







Mobile customers 50,429 49,886 543 1.1 Of which contract customers 26,402 26,022 380 1.5 Fixed-network lines 9,034 8,414 620 7.4 Of which IP-based 7,114 6,235 879 14.1 Broadband customers c 6,293 5,671 622 11.0 Television (IPTV, satellite, cable) 4,782 4,293 489 11.4

Comments on the table:

a Sum of all FTTx access lines (e.g., FTTC/VDSL, vectoring, and FTTH).

b Inclusion of UPC Austria as of July 31, 2018. Prior-year comparatives have not been adjusted.

c Starting in Q2/2018, we no longer report the number of retail broadband lines from a technical perspective. Instead, we report the number of broadband customers. Prior-year comparatives have been adjusted.

Operating segments: Development of customer numbers in year-on-year comparison



Sept. 30, 2018

thousands Sept. 30, 2017

thousands Change thousands Change % Germany







Mobile customers 43,646 42,534 1,112 2.6 Of which contract customers 25,179 25,452 -273 -1.1 Fixed-network lines 18,809 19,352 -543 -2.8 Of which retail IP-based 14,493 11,177 3,316 29.7 Broadband lines 13,504 13,105 399 3.0 Of which optical fiber a 6,896 5,417 1,479 27.3 Television (IPTV, satellite) 3,291 3,089 202 6.5 Unbundled local loop lines (ULLs) 5,402 6,417 -1,015 -15.8 United States







Mobile customers 77,249 70,731 6,518 9.2 Of which branded postpaid customers 41,161 36,975 4,186 11.3 Of which branded prepay customers 21,002 20,519 483 2.4 Europe b







Mobile customers 50,429 48,205 2,224 4.6 Of which contract customers 26,402 25,119 1,283 5.1 Fixed-network lines 9,034 8,422 612 7.3 Of which IP-based 7,114 5,555 1,559 28.1 Broadband customers c 6,293 5,457 836 15.3 Television (IPTV, satellite, cable) 4,782 4,200 582 13.9

Comments on the table:

a Sum of all FTTx access lines (e.g., FTTC/VDSL, vectoring, and FTTH).

b Inclusion of UPC Austria as of July 31, 2018. Prior-year comparatives have not been adjusted.

c Starting in Q2/2018, we no longer report the number of retail broadband lines from a technical perspective. Instead, we report the number of broadband customers. Prior-year comparatives have been adjusted.

This media information contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of Deutsche Telekom management with respect to future events. These forward-looking statements include statements with regard to the expected development of revenue, earnings, profits from operations, depreciation and amortization, cash flows, and personnel-related measures. They should therefore be considered with caution. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond Deutsche Telekom's control. Among the factors that might influence Deutsche Telekom's ability to achieve its objectives are the progress of its staff restructuring initiatives and other cost-saving measures, and the impact of other significant strategic, labor, or business initiatives, including acquisitions, dispositions, business combinations, and network upgrade and build-out initiatives. In addition, stronger than expected competition, technological change, legal proceedings, and regulatory developments, among other factors, may have a material adverse effect on cost and revenue development. Further, an economic downturn in the markets, and changes in interest and currency exchange rates, may also have an impact on Deutsche Telekom's business development and the availability of financing on favorable conditions. Changes to Deutsche Telekom's expectations concerning future cash flows may lead to impairment write downs of assets carried at historical cost, which may materially affect the results at the Group and operating segment levels. If these or other risks and uncertainties materialize, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, the actual performance may materially differ from the performance expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that the estimates or expectations will be achieved. Without prejudice to existing obligations under capital market law, Deutsche Telekom does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to take new information or future events into account or otherwise.

In addition to figures prepared in accordance with IFRS, Deutsche Telekom also presents alternative performance measures, including, among others, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted net profit, free cash flow, gross debt, and net debt. These performance measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Alternative performance measures are not subject to IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting principles. Other companies may define these terms in different ways.

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