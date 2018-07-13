Birgit Bohle appointed new member of Deutsche Telekom's Board of Management responsible for Human Resources

Birgit Bohle becomes the new Human Resources Director of Deutsche Telekom. As of January 1, 2019 she will succeed Christian P. Illek, Deutsche Telekom's new Chief Financial Officer. This was decided by the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom at its meeting today.

Currently, Birgit Bohle is Chief Executive Officer at Deutsche Bahn Fernverkehr AG. She can look back on a ten-year career with Deutsche Bahn. Among other tasks, she worked there in sales as managing director and chairwoman of the management board. She began her professional career at BASF in 1992 with an apprenticeship as an industrial clerk. Birgit Bohle is a business economist and studied economics at WHU Koblenz, Nice and in Austin/Texas. She first worked for Bertelsmann and then for seven years at the management consultancy McKinsey. In 2007 she switched to Deutsche Bahn.

Prof. Ulrich Lehner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom: "We are very pleased that we were able to win Birgit Bohle over to Deutsche Telekom. She is an experienced manager who is very familiar with large corporations and their complex processes. She has a broad range of experience and is excellently qualified for the new task. In her career to date, she has repeatedly proven herself as a driving force in complex, personnel-intensive structures. It is good that the succession of Christian Illek could be settled early on."

Timotheus Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom: "The appointment is good news and an asset for Deutsche Telekom in every respect. I am very much looking forward to working with Birgit Bohle. Her pronounced and recognized customer and employee orientation speaks for her. She has been a key driver of digital business models and corresponding service offerings at Deutsche Bahn. We will also benefit from this experience. With Birgit Bohle, we are a big step closer to our goal of making the Board of Management younger and more diverse.”

Birgit Bohle, future Human Resources Director of Deutsche Telekom: "The telecommunications industry is the backbone of the economy and is undergoing global change. Deutsche Telekom has a special influence on this industry. I can hardly imagine a more exciting task than to design the personnel work for this company at this time. I have great respect for Deutsche Telekom's challenges. I look forward to working in the Board of Management, the executive team and with the employees and employee representatives.”

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