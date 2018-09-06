Thomas de Maizière to be the new Chairman of Deutsche Telekom Foundation

Timotheus Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Deutsche Telekom Foundation, says "I am looking forward to working with Thomas de Maizière and am very pleased that he has agreed to take on this post at Deutsche Telekom Foundation. He brings many years of experience in a huge range of areas with him, which will provide fresh impetus for the foundation's work. One of the focal points for the foundation is education in STEM subjects, which are growing ever more important in a world where the digital revolution is in full swing. Thomas de Maizière will be able to make a particularly strong contribution in this field, with the help of his experience and his network of contacts. I also hope that he will be able to further expand the international activities launched when Wolfgang Schuster was at the helm."

Mr. Höttges offered the current Chairman of the Executive Board, Wolfgang Schuster, his "heartfelt thanks for his work over the last four years. Under his leadership, the foundation has ventured into new territories and successfully implemented a range of new undertakings, including cooperation projects throughout Europe, youth work projects, and projects focusing on professional training. The Forum 'Bildung Digitalisierung', our forum for digital education, has grown out of an initiative of his. It provides a setting for large foundations to collaborate with the aim of ensuring the systematic introduction and improvement of work with digital media in schools. I am therefore very pleased that Wolfgang Schuster is to remain at Deutsche Telekom in another role, and that we will be able to ensure a seamless transition within the Executive Board of the foundation."

Mr. Schuster is to advise the Group on municipal policy issues in regard to broadband buildout and digitalization. As chairman of the new municipal advisory council, he will contribute to improving collaboration between the municipalities and Deutsche Telekom. His "proven expertise as a municipal politician and former mayor of Stuttgart" will be invaluable in this regard, continues Tim Höttges.

Thomas de Maizière says, "The chance to play an active role in shaping the digital revolution, with all of the opportunities and risks it implies, is a topic that lies close to my heart. Under Wolfgang Schuster, Deutsche Telekom Foundation has made this its mission. The foundation is making an important contribution to equipping children and young people for the digital age. The education work that the foundation carries out fulfills an essential social function. This includes the involvement of Deutsche Telekom Foundation in the public debate surrounding education and the digital transformation. I am grateful that they have placed their trust in me and look forward to working with them. I am delighted to be able to invest my energies in this new part-time office, while of course ensuring that I do not neglect my other functions and duties."

In addition to this role, as of March next year Thomas de Maizière will also advise Deutsche Telekom in his role as lawyer on legal questions, including those associated with infrastructure buildout. Thomas de Maizière, who has a PhD in law, has held a number of public offices, including four years serving as State Secretary for Education and Science in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

The Deutsche Telekom Foundation foundation was established in 2003 with the aim of strengthening Germany's position as a leader in education, research and technology. With an endowment of 150 million euros, it ranks as one of the country's major corporate foundations. The foundation is dedicated to promoting quality education for a digital world, concentrating on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The foundation's activities are focused on four key areas: Education Drivers, Education Opportunities, Education Innovations and Education Dialog.

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