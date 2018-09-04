Thorsten Langheim to head new "USA and Group Development" Board of Management department

Thorsten Langheim is to be promoted to member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG effective January 1, 2019. He will take up the role of head of the newly created "USA and Group Development" Board department. He is already responsible for the majority of the functions of this Board department in his role as Executive Vice President.

Prof. Ulrich Lehner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom AG, said, "The scope of Mr. Langheim's tasks has grown significantly in recent years. He is now responsible for more than 50 percent of Deutsche Telekom's revenue, and we are acknowledging this by assigning him his own Board of Management department."

Timotheus Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom AG, said, "The Supervisory Board intends the new Board department to better reflect the importance of U.S. business to the Group in the Board of Management. In addition, the new division is to strengthen the focus on further developing the portfolio. In this context, it makes perfect sense for us to upgrade and expand Thorsten Langheim’s current job. Thorsten and I have worked closely together for many years, with great success. He is the ideal candidate for this Board of Management position."

Mr. Langheim said, "I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for this vote of confidence. My task now is to take the successful work of recent years and to continue to develop on it in another role. We have made groundbreaking decisions over the last 12 months, such as the takeovers in the United States, Austria, and the Netherlands. Depending on the decisions by the relevant authorities, the next two to three years will point the way ahead for Deutsche Telekom. I am very pleased to be able to share the responsibility for this task as part of the Board of Management team at such an exciting time."

Alongside his responsibility for U.S. business, in his new role Thorsten Langheim will continue to be responsible for investment management at Deutsche Telekom. This includes Deutsche Telekom's activities in the UK and the Netherlands, among other things. He will also be responsible for Deutsche Funkturm and for cell towers in the Netherlands and Austria, as before. DT Capital Partners, Deutsche Telekom's investment management company, will also remain under his authority. In addition, he is responsible for the topics of mergers and acquisitions, as well as Deutsche Telekom's portfolio strategy.

This change means that in future, Deutsche Telekom AG will have nine Board of Management departments. Alongside the CEO department, there are Board departments for Germany, for Europe, for Technology & Innovation, for T-Systems, for HR, for Data Privacy, Legal Affairs and Compliance, and for Finance.

Thorsten Langheim: Résumé

Thorsten Langheim, 52, has been with Deutsche Telekom since 2009. He began as head of Mergers & Acquisitions, and since 2016 has been Executive Vice President Group Development. Before that, he was a partner at investment firm Blackstone for five years and spent ten years as an investment banker with J.P. Morgan and West LB. He studied in Germany and England, and has an M.Sc. in International Securities, Investment and Banking from the University of Reading. He completed a dual undergraduate degree program, leading to the award of a BA (Hons) from the University of Leeds and a German degree qualification from the University of Bremen in European Finance and Accounting.

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