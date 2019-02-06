Digital identity: ID-Alarm watches for misuse of your login data.

Security leaks, millions of stolen passwords – the latest cases of data theft have once again showed us how important it is to protect our digital identity in cyberspace. Nonetheless, many people are still too careless about the security of their data. Deutsche Telekom has designed its digital protection package „Digital Schutzpaket“ with this very problem in mind. It includes secure setting up of home networks, expert advising by Deutsche Telekom security experts and competent immediate assistance in critical situations. And now it includes ID-Alarm, a new security component.

ID-Alarm continually checks the internet for stolen digital identities, and it emails users when it finds any illicit use of their login data. "We're all constantly having to use our email addresses, in combination with passwords, to register and login for activities such as shopping, online banking and social media," explains Karsten Kranz, Product Development Digital Schutzpaket. "Our monitoring processes continually comb the internet, and ID-Alarm informs customers as soon as their email addresses are found being used in combination with a password." ID-Alarm monitors up to six email addresses of persons living in the same household.

ID-Alarm is part of the digital protection package, which protects virtually all activities that users normally carry out on the internet. And the security begins right in users' own homes. Deutsche Telekom's security experts check each user's home network and install special protection against attacks from cyberspace, including features for automated data backup. In addition, the experts offer complete service that is able to address problems such as online hate speech, abuse of customer and account data and the many difficulties that can occur in online shopping. Now, Deutsche Telekom's digital protection package also supports customers in setting up online protection for children and minors – on routers, PCs and smartphones and in special programs and apps. The digital protection package protects your entire family in cyberspace.

Until March 31, 2019, the complete digital protection package, including ID-Alarm and the online protection features for children and minors, is available for 6.95 euros per month (with a 24-month minimum term). For more information, visit: www.telekom.de/digital-schutzpaket (german).

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance