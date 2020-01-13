IT security also for small companies

Data theft, identity theft, damage to reputation: The 2019 headlines suggest that small and medium-sized businesses sometimes underestimate the importance of online security. This makes them a popular target for hacker attacks. Deutsche Telekom's Digital Protection Package Business provides reliable protection against digital crime and data loss. It is specially tailored to the needs of smaller companies and the self-employed in Germany.

Cyber security: These are the threats of 2020

Digitalisation is advancing and, due to the increasing networking (Internet of Things), there are automatically more possible weak points. More than half of all German companies have already fallen victim to a cyber attack. "If there is a gap, it is exploited. Because that is exactly what cybercriminals are after. The question is not if, but rather when an attack occurs and under what conditions," says Thomas Tschersich, Chief Security Officer of Deutsche Telekom. The number of DDoS attacks, phishing mails with malware or blackmail Trojans will continue to increase. The damage is multi-layered. Sometimes networks are infected, sometimes production stops or earnings are lost and the victims pay double. Criminals are also increasingly taking advantage of technical progress such as machine learning and artificial intelligence. "Last year alone, we recorded an average of almost 40 million attacks per day on our honeypot systems. This shows that attacks are becoming more professional and automated. Whether private individuals or small businesses - no one should be left unprotected in 2020," says Tschersich.

Professional help for more digital security

Because IT security is complex and expensive, small companies are often inadequately armed against computer crime and thus become the focus of attention. Deutsche Telekom's Digital Protection Package Business offers digital security to companies and the self-employed in Germany: Experts from the Group thoroughly check their network and the connected devices. They also check the software and interfaces "to the outside world". They provide tips for better protection against unauthorized access. They then optimize security directly at the customer's premises.

If data is lost, for example because hard drives are incorrectly formatted or mechanically damaged, IT experts restore the lost data.

The ID-Alarm warning system is also part of the protection solution. A service automatically searches the Internet for stolen log-in data and informs company owners in case of suspicion.

Deutsche Telekom also works with Roland Schutzbrief Versicherung AG and REVOLVERMÄNNER GmbH. Together they provide corporate customers with suitable experts for professional reputation protection. The specialists have unfounded negative ratings deleted and advise on digital reputation management.

Comprehensive protection at a fixed price

What's more, a personal contact person at Deutsche Telekom takes care of security-related issues within the company. For a fixed monthly price of EUR 14.95, customers receive a protection solution that focuses primarily on prevention and early detection.

You can find more information about the Digital Protection Package Business here (German): www.telekom.de/digital-schutzpaket-business .

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