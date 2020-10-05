Faster Internet for schools

The federal and state governments want to press ahead with the digitization of schools. They passed a resolution at the school summit in September 2020. A total of EUR 6.5 billion will be invested in the digitization of schools. Fields of action were also identified. These include terminal equipment, IT administrators and expansion with fiber optics. A high-performance Internet connection is often an obstacle to digital learning.

Higher bandwidths are available at short notice

With the Telekom@School initiative, Deutsche Telekom provides more than 28,000 Internet connections for schools in Germany. Around 17,000 of these schools can upgrade their connections. Maximum bandwidths of up to 250 Mbit/s are possible for them. No costs will be incurred under this offer until August 31, 2021. A router is included. After the end of the free phase, there will be a monthly charge of EUR 25.16 net for the connection and EUR 5.95 net for router rental from September 1, 2021.

"Digital education needs bandwidth to meet demand. Distance learning in the lockdown phase has shown how important the Internet is as a teaching and learning medium," says Hagen Rickmann, Managing Director Business Customers. "With our offensive, we can provide schools already connected via Telekom@School with high bandwidths at short notice. “

Connections to the fiber optic network

Back in June, Deutsche Telekom announced that it would connect more schools to the fiber optic network. "We are sticking to our plan to connect as many schools as possible to fiber optic, and we are doing very well here. We are already offering schools the opportunity to benefit from higher bandwidths at short notice," says Hagen Rickmann, Managing Director Business Customers.

Schools should have access to the many opportunities offered by digitization. No one should be left behind or excluded. Digital participation in the sense of #DABEI is the central claim of Deutsche Telekom.

The company therefore offers schools a broad range of fast Internet connections. This offering is complemented by a diverse portfolio for the digitization of schools. This includes, for example, equipping schools with laptops, monitors or digital blackboards. But also cloud solutions for virtual collaboration and knowledge management or tools such as video conferencing systems.

In addition, Deutsche Telekom takes its social responsibility seriously. Through initiatives and programs such as teachtoday , it supports the conscious and safe use of digital media.

The Deutsche Telekom Foundation is also committed to education in the digital world.

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