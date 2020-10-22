Samsung and Telekom cooperate for location-independent learning and teaching

Samsung Electronics and Deutsche Telekom have put together a solution package for hybrid teaching. "Samsung Neues Lernen" comprises hardware and software. Connectivity is provided on demand by Deutsche Telekom as the exclusive network partner. The solution package enables both face-to-face and distance learning ("hybrid schooling") in one application.

Deutsche Telekom is also a certified sales partner of Samsung. This enables the company to offer customized products from the program. It is aimed at school authorities and educational institutions. Pupils* thus have mobile access to digital learning content. They can send their homework and take part in video conferences.

Program for immediate equipment

Whether in classrooms or at home. All students should have the same opportunities to learn the subject matter. Samsung has therefore created a learning program "Samsung New Learning".

The program includes devices like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen and the Flip2 with Webex on Flip. Device security is provided by the Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Samsung Knox. The offer is complemented with a tariff by Deutsche Telekom for school authorities and educational institutions.

The first pilot project for Samsung Neues Lernen has already started. Deutsche Telekom has been supporting the project from the very beginning. "For schools, the use of digital media must be as easy as possible. Above all, it must not exclude anyone," says Hagen Rickmann, Managing Director Business Customers at Telekom Deutschland. "With our expertise in infrastructure and consulting, we are competent partners for schools. Our team knows the complexity of digital teaching. This enables us to develop individually tailored offers for each school".

Hybrid Schooling with Samsung Neues Lernen

The idea behind "Hybrid Schooling" is to combine classroom and online learning. "Hybrid learning environments are increasingly moving into the focus of educational concepts. This not only requires digital terminals and corresponding teaching and learning platforms. It also requires competent sales consulting, reliable service and comprehensive support for school authorities and educational institutions. The offerings from Samsung and Deutsche Telekom complement each other to create an ideal solution package," says Sascha Lekic, Director IT & Mobile Communications B2B at Samsung Electronics GmbH.

Samsung Neues Lernen is an open system solution package. It can be used for hybrid teaching with different operating systems. Regardless of the devices, students can use the educational offerings together.

For more information about Samsung Neues Lernen, please visit www.samsung.de/neueslernen . (German only)

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