Deutsche Telekom wins Cisco’s Global Award

Deutsche Telekom has received a Cisco Partner Summit Digital Global award, recognized as Technology Excellence: Service Provider of the Year. Cisco announced the winners during its annual partner conference, this year held digitally.

Awarded to channel partners who rise to business challenges, the Cisco Partner Summit Digital Global awards are designed to recognize superior business practices and reward best-in-class methodologies. Areas of consideration include innovative processes, architecture-led successes, strategic business outcome-focused programs, seizing new opportunities, and sales approaches.

“It gives me great pleasure to recognize these partners who continue to demonstrate superior performance and drive value for our customers,” said Oliver Tuszik, Senior Vice President, Global Partner Organization, Cisco. “It’s an honor to present Deutsche Telekom with these awards and their recognition of outstanding achievement in helping customers respond to their business challenges.”

“At Deutsche Telekom we always put our customers in the center of our activities. Cisco products are a key ingredient to providing the best customer experience. I am happy that Cisco honors our efforts and dedication with the Global Award for the Service Provider of the year.” says Claudia Nemat, Board Member Technology & Innovation at Deutsche Telekom.

For Deutsche Telekom, this award acknowledges not only the tenacity and hard work through a challenging year due to Covid-19 but also its unwavering Deutsche Telekom’s commitment to its customers, nationally and internationally.

Cisco Partner Summit Digital Global awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across all geographical regions. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner organization and regional executives.

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