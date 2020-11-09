MagentaBusiness HomeOffice – a complete package

Telekom is now offering companies complete packages for the workplace at home. This means that employees can work just as productively at home and on the move as they do in the office. With the help of an online configurator, they can put together their own individual package. Thus, customers receive all services ready for operation from a single source. Deutsche Telekom offers the hardware at particularly favorable conditions: Apple's MacBook Air, for example, starts at just EUR 18.14 per month. The offer includes:

Hardware - from laptop to monitor and mouse

- from laptop to monitor and mouse Connectivity - High-speed Internet, fixed and mobile networks

- High-speed Internet, fixed and mobile networks Software - for collaboration, from chat to video conferencing

- for collaboration, from chat to video conferencing IT security - to protect data at home and on the move

- to protect data at home and on the move Support - during setup and beyond

"Since the beginning of the Corona pandemic, home office and mobile working have become much more relevant. Getting the right equipment for them is often a complex process. Which is the right laptop or tablet? How much bandwidth and what software do I need? With the Home Office Configurator we want to help especially small and medium-sized companies. We offer the possibility to create individual home office solutions or to book pre-configured packages. And all this at attractive prices including setup and service," says Thomas Spreitzer, Head of SME Sales and Marketing Business Customers at Telekom Deutschland. "We don't just provide advice on choosing the right technology and tools. We also offer relevant information on everything to do with the home office, such as tax issues or applicatons for subsidies.”

Covering the requirements of mobile working

Customers put together their package to suit their individual requirements. Broadband access and mobile telephony (including data volume) ensure the connection. Cloud PBX, the telephone system from the cloud, ensures that employees are available anytime, anywhere. It combines fixed-line, mobile and Internet access with the collaborative applications of Webex and Microsoft 365. The "Digital Protection Package Business" ensures security for sensitive customer data. With the installation package L and the professional IT support "Computer Help Business", the mobile workstations are quickly ready for use. The hardware is available at particularly attractive prices. The choice is yours:

Dell Latitude 3410 for 499 Euro

(14 inch FHD display / 256 GB memory)

(14 inch FHD display / 256 GB memory) Dell Latitude 5410 for 849 Euro

(14 inch FHD display / 256 GB memory)

(14 inch FHD display / 256 GB memory) Apple MacBook Air for 880 Euro (or 18.14 Euro per month)

(13 inch display and 256 GB SSD memory)

(13 inch display and 256 GB SSD memory) Apple MacBook Pro 13" for 1.100 Euro (or monthly 21,02 Euro)

(13 inch display and touchbar and 256 GB SSD memory)

(13 inch display and touchbar and 256 GB SSD memory) Apple MacBook Pro 16" for 1,973 Euro (or 37.55 Euro per month)

(16 inch display and touchbar and 512 GB SSD memory.

Simply configure the complete package online

With the online configurator, the customer puts together his home office package according to his individual requirements. In addition, a team of experts is available to advise customers on the phone on all questions concerning home office and mobile working. Alternatively, Deutsche Telekom also offers three preconfigured packages. These offer everything that employees need to successfully work in their home office.

Also today, Deutsche Telekom is launching an advertising campaign with actor Christoph Maria Herbst and Wladimir Klitschko. The commercial with the message: "Work at home just like in the office" will be shown until December 6, 2020 on wide-reach stations and online.

You can find more information about MagentaBusiness HomeOffice at www.telekom.de/homeoffice





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