Telekom turns the holiday season into #TAKEPART season

Video

On December 7, 2020, Deutsche Telekom will be giving its mobile customers an early present for the holiday season: 100 GB of data free of charge to use any way they like. With this gift, the company wants to support people and bring them together – particularly in the current situation, where personal encounters and leisure activities are rather restricted.

The good news is being spread simultaneously with the launch of the company’s Christmas campaign and an emotional ad that tells the story of a very close mother-son relationship and a complicated stepfather-stepson constellation. It’s all about love, feelings of hurt, rejection, and gradual reconciliation. On the eve of the holiday season, a teenager feels it’s time: he wants to change something in his relationship with his stepdad. He spontaneously reaches out, sending a text to his stepfather’s smartphone: “Thanks for making Mom happy. You’re cool.” The tears in his stepfather’s eyes reveal just how delighted he is.

Sammlung

This Christmas story channels the strong emotions that many patchwork families know from their everyday lives and that are often portrayed in movies and TV series. And of course there’s a happy ending, accompanied by the message: “Don’t stop saying what’s in your heart. We’re giving you 100 GB of data to help you along.” The 60-second film will run online and on major German TV channels. A two-minute version is also planned for online release.

“We would like to encourage togetherness and help people connect. Since the pandemic-induced restrictions began, Deutsche Telekom has demonstrated its solidarity with society and has been spreading digital optimism,” says Ulrich Klenke, who is in charge of the Deutsche Telekom brand. “T is a strong anchor. Our networks and services have been functioning reliably. The Deutsche Telekom brand has continued to gain people’s trust in 2020.”

With numerous activities and campaigns throughout the year, Deutsche Telekom has continued to pursue its mission: “We keep Germany connected so that we can all be there for each other.” This was the company’s motivation in providing free data and gifting around 1,000 mobile phones to people in need in retirement homes. On top of that, Deutsche Telekom provided gratis and diverse entertainment offerings, such as live-streamed concerts with James Blunt, the #DaheimDabei concert series, and festivals like Wacken World Wide. What’s more, Deutsche Telekom launched its #DABEI TV channel and, for a limited period, also offered free content like Disney+ via MagentaTV.

The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of investing in high-quality networks. That’s why, in recent weeks and months, Deutsche Telekom has continued working flat out to expand its 5G network. In its 5G-related communications this year, Deutsche Telekom launched a three-phase campaign to underscore its claim to have the best network.

Christian Loefert, Head of Communication and Sales Marketing, explains: “At the moment, all of us are having to restrict ourselves and go without. That’s why, now more than ever, we should be there for one another. By giving our customers 100 GB of gratis data, we’re making it easier for people to stay digitally connected across our networks. We’re turning the holiday season into #TAKEPART season.”

Deutsche Telekom is giving every mobile customer 100 GB of data

Send films and photos during the holiday season, connect with others via video calls, stream playlists or recommended films, play games with your loved ones, or just chill and chat – the gratis data from Deutsche Telekom will warm the hearts of many, not just its mobile contract customers. Prepay customers, too, can keep on surfing through almost the whole of December without a care in the world.

Unwrapping your gift is easy: Just open the MeinMagenta app, log in, and book your 100 GB. The data will be credited to your account and the fun can start straight away. Business customers can book their 100 GB via pass.telekom.de. The gratis credit can be booked between December 7 and 31, 2020. Any unused data volume expires on December 31, 2020. More information you will find online: www.telekom.de/meinmagenta-app .

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom Group Profile