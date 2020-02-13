Deutsche Telekom wins new partners for IoT Solution Optimizer

Deutsche Telekom is partnering with mobile network operators and additional suppliers to further expand the IoT Solution Optimizer ecosystem. In addition, the first customers are using this innovative platform since its launch in 2019. The IoT Solution Optimizer is designed for companies that want to cost-effectively deploy reliable, battery-powered Mobile IoT solutions for a host of vertical industries, from asset tracking and security solutions to smart city services. Developers and service providers can model and optimize a “virtual twin” of their design before deploying the planned IoT solutions. The service is a building block in the larger vision to simplify IoT by focusing on high customer convenience and quicker time-to-market for customer applications.

“We are excited to see the IoT Solution Optimizer growing with the addition of new partners and service features. It is extremely easy to use, provides clear guidance throughout the process as well as excellent choice for all necessary IoT solution elements,” says Rami Avidan, Senior Vice President, responsible for the IoT business at Deutsche Telekom. “Most importantly, the IoT Solution Optimizer helps enterprises to optimize the performance of their IoT applications, securing up to six months of additional battery life on average for planned IoT deployments. These additional months of operation can make or break a business case.”

First customers in Germany and Austria

The IoT Solution Optimizer is part of Deutsche Telekom’s strategy to scale-up IoT business faster, and support enterprises of all sizes wanting to succeed in the Internet of Things. Based in Germany, axxessio and ORBIT IT-Solutions are among the first IoT consultancy companies helping enterprises build more profitable IoT services with the IoT Solution Optimizer. One:solutions Engineering, one of Magenta Telekom’s customers in Austria, uses the service to assess product reliability and reduce R&D costs.

New partner operators

Telia Company has joined the ecosystem surrounding the IoT Solution Optimizer. “The exclusive partnership with Deutsche Telekom in the Nordics and Baltics is really exciting for us and for our customers,” says Björn Hansen, Head of Telia IoT. “The IoT Solution Optimizer strengthens our IoT offering and will help IoT reach its full potential, with faster time to market and in a cost-efficient way.”

Additional operators are scheduled to follow suit in the course of 2020. Latvijas Mobilais Telefons (LMT) and Telekom Slovenije, the largest operators in the Latvian and Slovenian markets, are trialing the service and engaging their industry partners.

New hardware and service partners

Since the launch of the IoT Solutions Optimizer last year, the service has welcomed over a dozen new hardware and solution partners to its network of globally recognized IoT players. These include:

Chipsets & IP: CEVA, Goodix (Commsolid), Unisoc;

IoT Modules: Changhong (AI-Link), Gosuncn, Nordic Semiconductor, USR IoT;

Positioning Technology: Polte, Skyhook, Sony Semiconductor Solutions;

IoT Battery Life Optimization Tools: Qoitech;

IoT Devices: Allterco, BeWhere, Ubiscale;

IoT Business Case Consultancy: Wireless 20/20.

Availability

The IoT Solutions Optimizer is currently available for applications based on NarrowBand IoT. Solutions can be analyzed and optimized for best performance on Deutsche Telekom networks in Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, The Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, and the United States as well as on Telia Company networks in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia and Lithuania. LMT provides customer trials in Latvia and Telekom Slovenije in Slovenia.

Find more information and access to the IoT Solutions Optimizer here .

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